How to watch today’s Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against each other to open a thrilling NHL preseason game on October 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Detroit's Red Wings and Toronto's Maple Leafs both have 2-1-1 records overall. Detroit is 1-1-0 at home, and Toronto is also 1-1-0 on the road.

Detroit has a marginal advantage over Toronto, whose penalty kill is ranked 23rd in the league with a 76.9% success percentage, due to their 14th-ranked penalty kill of 79.6%.

However, in the face-off circle, the Maple Leafs are much better than the Red Wings. They have a 53.5% win percentage, which is good enough for fourth place across the league, whereas the Red Wings' 50.6% win rate positions them in fifteenth place.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet in an electrifying NHL preseason game on October 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date October 03, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BSDET, SN1

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Detroit Red Wings team news and players to watch

Cam Talbot is a reliable goalie who has secured 27 wins, a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA), and a .913 save percentage (SV%), with three shutouts.

Alex Lyon has a record of 21-18-5, a 3.05 GAA, and a .904 SV%, along with two shutouts, which shows a slightly less steady game.

Lucas Raymond serves as a key player on offense. He has 72 points and 41 assists.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Michael Rasmussen Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Toronto Maple Leafs team news and players to watch

Anthony Stolarz is a formidable presence in goal with a record of 16-7-2, an amazing 2.03 goals-against average (GAA), and a .925 save percentage (SV%), including two shutouts.

John Tavares helps the offense with 4 points, which include 1 goal along with 3 assists.

Nicholas Robertson continues to be a threat to score, with 3 goals, one power-play goal, along with 6 shots.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Auston Matthews Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The last five games between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs have been very close. The Red Wings have a small edge, winning three of the five games. It was the Wings' 5-4 win in their most recent match on April 14, 2024. It was also their 4-2 win earlier that same year, on the 15th of January 2024. While this was going on, the Maple Leafs won two close games, 4-3 on October 6th, 2023, and 3-2 on the 18th of November 2023. Because of how high-scoring their last two games were, this one could also be very close. Both teams have shown they can score when they get the chance, which could leave the game with only one goal between them.

Date Results Apr 14, 2024 Wings 5-4 Leafs Jan 15, 2024 Wings 4-2 Leafs Nov 18, 2023 Leafs 3-2 Wings Oct 08,2023 Wings 4-3 Leafs Oct 06, 2023 Leafs 4-3 Wings

More NHL news and coverage