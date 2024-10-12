How to watch today's Croatia vs Scotland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Croatia and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland head into a challenging Nations League A clash on Saturday as they travel to face Croatia amid a rough stretch of form.

Steve Clarke's men have dropped both of their League A Group 1 fixtures so far, while the hosts hold three points and remain in the hunt for a spot in the knockout rounds.

None

How to watch Croatia vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Scotland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, TUDN, FS1, ViX and FOX.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on GOAL.

Croatia vs Scotland kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm PT/ 9:00 pm PT Venue: Stadion Maksimir

The UEFA Nations League A 2024 opening game between Croatia and Scotland will be played at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT/ 9:00 pm PT on Friday, October 12, 2024, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Croatia team news

Croatia faces Scotland with a lineup already altered by the absence of veterans Domagoj Vida and midfield anchor Marcelo Brozovic, both of whom retired from international play after the Euros. Last month, defensive pair Josip Stanisic and Martin Erlic were also missing, though Erlic is now fit and could step in against Scotland.

However, Stanisic, along with Marin Pongracic and Lovro Majer, remains sidelined due to injury, narrowing Zlatko Dalic’s defensive choices. Meanwhile, Luka Modric is set to earn his 181st cap at 39, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's age—the Portuguese forward scored the decisive goal against Scotland last month.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Erlic, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Pjaca, Kovacic, Modric, Baturina, Sosa; Matanovic, Kramaric

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livaković, Labrović, Kotarski, Ivušić Defenders: Gvardiol, Sosa, Šutalo, Ćaleta-Car, Erlić, Pongračić Midfielders: Modrić, Kovačić, Perišić, Oršić, Pašalić, Majer, Sučić, Baturina, Pjaca, Ivanušec, Pašalić, Moro, Jakić, Sučić Forwards: Kramarić, Petković, Budimir, Matanović

Scotland team news

Che Adams returns to strengthen the visitors' attack and has quickly adapted since joining Torino. However, Scotland might find their greatest offensive spark in Scott McTominay. The Serie A newcomer has netted 11 competitive goals for his country, each one adding to his impressive tally from midfield.

Steve Clarke fielded the same starting XI in both matches last month, but changes are required for Saturday’s lineup. With Angus Gunn out due to injury, Craig Gordon—already Scotland's oldest-ever player at 41—is expected to step in as goalkeeper.

Following Greg Taylor's withdrawal, Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie joins the squad, while Lawrence Shankland is out with a hamstring injury, opening a spot for Kevin Nisbet from Aberdeen. The Premier League also sees some notable absentees for Scotland, with John McGinn, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, and Kieran Tierney all unavailable.

Scotland possible XI: Gordon; Ralston, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; McClean, Gilmour; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Adams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Clark, McCrorie, McCracken Defenders: Robertson, Doig, McKenna, Taylor, Porteous, Ralston, Hanley, Souttar, Johnston Midfielders: McTominay, Gilmour, McGinn, Christie, Forrest, McLean, Barron Forwards: Doak, Adams, Shankland, Gauld, Morgan, Dykes, Conway

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 06/23/21 Croatia 3-1 Scotland European Championship 10/16/13 Scotland 2-0 Croatia World Championship Qual. UEFA 06/07/13 Croatia 0-1 Scotland World Championship Qual. UEFA

