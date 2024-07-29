How to watch today's Club America vs Toluca Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel & start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between CF America and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news

Avoiding a second straight defeat will be the objective for Club America Femenil when they welcome Toluca to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Monday.

Despite putting up a good fight, the hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cruz Azul at Instalaciones La Noria Cancha 1 on the opening weekend.

Toluca, on the other hand, head to the capital off the back of a narrow 2-1 loss to Pumas, which followed an opening day 2-0 victory over Santos Laguna at Estadio Corona.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

CF America vs Toluca kick-off time

Date: Monday, July 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX Femenil match between Club America Femenil and Toluca Femenil will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT on Monday, July 29, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch CF America vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Toluca will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Club America's attacker Kiana Palacios has netted in three successive games for the club including a goal against Angel City and San Diego Wave in the dying embers of both matches. Prior to the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup games, Palacios scored against Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Femenil division on July 7, taking a penalty kick.

Club America Femenil predicted XI: Panos; Rodriguez, Avilez, Orejel, Luna; Gutierrez, Granados, Hernandez, Mauleon; Camberos, Palacios.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paños, Velasco, Díaz Defenders: Gutiérrez, Hernandez, Enciso, Luna, Orejel, Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Cadena, Carmona Midfielders: Guerrero, Camberos, Luebbert, Kaci, Avilez, Zuazua, Mauleon, Saldivar, Antonio, Cuevas, Granados, Soto Forwards: Martínez, Palacios

Toluca team news

Brazilian attacker Brenda opened her account for Belli Ricardo’s side with her strike against Santos Laguna and the 25-year-old should lead the attack once again, alongside strike partner Roman Mariel.

Toluca Femenil predicted XI: Lozano; González, Lopez, Monroy, Martinez; Peraza, Bensalem, Da Graca, Gomez Junco, Ramos; Abam, Macías Valadez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lozano, Velarde, Aguirre Defenders: González, Lopez, Monroy, Martinez, Vega Midfielders: Peraza, Bensalem, Da Graca, Gomez Junco, Ramos, Hernández, Rodriguez, Rodríguez, Vázquez, Garcia, Carvajal, Ramos Forwards: Abam, Macías Valadez, Roman, Guatemala, Estrada, Calvillo, Miranda, Dominguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/03/24 Toluca 3-0 Club América Liga MX, Women, Clausura 06/08/23 Club América 4-1 Toluca Liga MX, Women, Apertura 13/05/23 Toluca 1-4 Club América Liga MX, Women, Clausura 09/07/22 Club América 2-1 Toluca Liga MX, Women, Apertura 22/03/22 Toluca 0-4 Club América Liga MX, Women, Clausura

Useful links