How to watch today’s Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The high-voltage NHL preseason game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild is set to take place on October 04, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The Chicago Blackhawks are having a rough start to the season with a record of 0–3–1 overall and 0–1-0 at home. The Minnesota Wild, on the other hand, have been doing better with a record of 3–2-0 overall and 1-1-0 away.

Both teams have had problems with their special teams, especially when it comes to penalty saving. A penalty kill rate of 75.8% leaves the Blackhawks 27th in the league, just ahead of the Wild, who are 30th with a grade of 74.5%.

Moreover, both teams are very poor at face-offs, ranking near the bottom of the league. The 30th best face-off win rate is 46.3% for Chicago, and the 26th best rate is 47.3% for Minnesota.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild NHL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild will meet in an epic NHL preseason game on October 04, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date October 04, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CHSN, BSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Minnesota Wild team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news and players to watch

The fact that Petr Mrazek has an 18-31-4 record, a goals-against average of 3.05, and a .908 save percentage (SV%), with one shutout.

Connor Bedard has made a big difference with 61 points and 39 assists.

This season, Philipp Kurashev has added two points—one goal and one assist.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Laurent Brossoit Meniscus injury Out Artyom Levshunov Foot injury Out

Minnesota Wild team news and players to watch

Filip Gustavsson has a record of 20-18-4, a 3.06 goals-against average (GAA), an .899 save percentage (SV%), along with 3 shutouts.

Marc-Andre Fleury is an experienced goalie with a 17-15-5 record, a 2.98 GAA, an .895 SV%, and two shutouts.

Kirill Kaprizov is still a key offensive player for the Minnesota Wild. He has 96 points, which includes 46 goals.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Troy Grosenick Knee injury Out for Season

Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record

The Minnesota Wild have won all five of the past meetings between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild. The Wild easily won their most recent game, 7–2, on October 2, 2024. This came after a string of good wins, including a 4-0 victory on April 8, 2024, and a close 2-1 win on the 8th of February 2024. The Blackhawks have had trouble scoring consistently against the Wild. The Wild have always been good at both defence and getting goals in these games, especially when key players like Kirill Kaprizov are on the team. This suggests that they may have an advantage in their next game.

Date Results Oct 02, 2024 Wild 7-2 Blackhawks Apr 08, 2024 Wild 4-0 Blackhawks Feb 08, 2024 Wild 2-1 Blackhawks Dec 04, 2023 Wild 4-1 Blackhawks Oct 06, 2023 Wild 3-2 Blackhawks

More NHL news and coverage