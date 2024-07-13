How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Santos Laguna will face Pumas UNAM in their second Liga MX fixture of the new season at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Saturday.
Santos Laguna lost their league opener 0-1 to Puebla and will be looking to bounce back and pick up their first win of the ongoing season. The visitors started in excellent fashion, defeating Leon 4-1 with the help of a Jorge Ruvalcaba brace.
Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time
|Date:
|July 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9.05 pm ET
|Venue:
|Nuevo Corona Stadium
The match will be played at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.05 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown on Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Santos Laguna team news
Santos Laguna continues to miss centre-back Hugo Rodriguez, who is still recovering from a knee injury sustained earlier this month.
The Warriors are also dealing with a shortage in midfield, as Peruvian Pedro Aquino is nursing a knee problem he picked up in March.
Santos Laguna possible XI: Holguin; Govea, Nunez, Amione, Echeverria; Mariscal, Cervantes, Medina, Carrillo, Sordo; Macias.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Acevedo, Lajud
|Defenders:
|Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, R. López, Loroña
|Midfielders:
|Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Prieto, Medina, Sordo
|Forwards:
|Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo
Pumas UNAM team news
Pumas are also missing a crucial player in their defense, with right-back Jose Galindo out due to a cruciate ligament injury, leaving a significant gap to fill.
They will be hoping to string a few wins together at the start of the season to ensure a place at the top of the standings.
Pumas UNAM possible XI: Gonzalez; J Rivas, Bennevendo, Magallan, Ramirez; Caicedo, Suarez, U Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Huerta; Mori
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alcala, Gonzalez
|Defenders:
|Magallan, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas
|Midfielders:
|Lopez, Caicedo, Suarez, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Flunes Mori, Avila
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|19/02/24
|Pumas UNAM 3 - 0 Santos Laguna
|Liga MX
|03/09/23
|Santos Laguna 2 - 1 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX
|15/01/23
|Santos Laguna 3 - 0 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX
|21/08/22
|Pumas UNAM 1 - 5 Santos Laguna
|Liga MX
|03/03/22
|Santos Laguna 3 - 2 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX