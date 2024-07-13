How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Santos Laguna will face Pumas UNAM in their second Liga MX fixture of the new season at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Saturday.

Santos Laguna lost their league opener 0-1 to Puebla and will be looking to bounce back and pick up their first win of the ongoing season. The visitors started in excellent fashion, defeating Leon 4-1 with the help of a Jorge Ruvalcaba brace.

Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.05 pm ET Venue: Nuevo Corona Stadium

The match will be played at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna continues to miss centre-back Hugo Rodriguez, who is still recovering from a knee injury sustained earlier this month.

The Warriors are also dealing with a shortage in midfield, as Peruvian Pedro Aquino is nursing a knee problem he picked up in March.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Holguin; Govea, Nunez, Amione, Echeverria; Mariscal, Cervantes, Medina, Carrillo, Sordo; Macias.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajud Defenders: Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, R. López, Loroña Midfielders: Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Prieto, Medina, Sordo Forwards: Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas are also missing a crucial player in their defense, with right-back Jose Galindo out due to a cruciate ligament injury, leaving a significant gap to fill.

They will be hoping to string a few wins together at the start of the season to ensure a place at the top of the standings.

Pumas UNAM possible XI: Gonzalez; J Rivas, Bennevendo, Magallan, Ramirez; Caicedo, Suarez, U Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Huerta; Mori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Magallan, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, Suarez, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Flunes Mori, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/02/24 Pumas UNAM 3 - 0 Santos Laguna Liga MX 03/09/23 Santos Laguna 2 - 1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 15/01/23 Santos Laguna 3 - 0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 21/08/22 Pumas UNAM 1 - 5 Santos Laguna Liga MX 03/03/22 Santos Laguna 3 - 2 Pumas UNAM Liga MX

