How to watch today's Rayados vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Rayados (Monterrey)will face Cruz Azul in their second Liga MX game of the ongoing season at the BBVA Stadium on Saturday.
Both teams won their first game of the season with a 1-0 scoreline. Rayados beat Pachuca while Cruz Azul beat Mazatlan and they will be yearning for more points.
Rayados vs Cruz Azul kick-off time
|Date:
|July 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11.10 pm ET
|Venue:
|BBVA Stadium
The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.10 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Rayados vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN, Vix, Univision and DirectTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Rayados team news
Rayados will be without midfielder Oliver Torres, who is recovering from a shoulder injury and is not expected to return until August.
They have an otherwise fit squad and will be confident of picking up a win in this second round.
Rayados predicted XI: Andrada; Tagle, Vegas, Medina, Aguirre; Corona, Rodriguez, Canales, Meza; Berterame, De la Rosa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andrada, Cárdenas, Ramos
|Defenders:
|Arteaga, Guzmán, Gutiérrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos
|Midfielders:
|Canales, Meza, Martínez, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodríguez, Ramírez
|Forwards:
|Berterame, Vázquez, Aguirre, de la Rosa
Cruz Azul team news
Cruz Azul must contend with the absence of defender Candido, who was sent off in the win over Pachuca.
Mexican left-back Carlos Alonso Vargas is also sidelined with a broken foot, with no clear recovery date at this time.
Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Rotondi, Piovi, Lira, Ditta, Huescas; Gutierrez, Rivero, Rodriguez, Antuna; Sepulveda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mier, Gudiño
|Defenders:
|Sánchez, Ditta, Salcedo, Piovi, Guerrero
|Midfielders:
|Rodríguez, Huescas, Rotondi, Faravelli, Lira, Rivero, Montaño, Gutiérrez, Jiménez
|Forwards:
|Giakoumakis, Antuna, Fernández, Sepúlveda, Tabó, Lotti
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|20/05/24
|Cruz Azul 1 - 2 Rayados
|Liga MX
|17/05/24
|Rayados 0 - 1 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|07/04/24
|Cruz Azul 2 - 1 Rayados
|Liga MX
|28/08/23
|Rayados 1 - 2 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|15/01/23
|Cruz Azul 2 - 3 Rayados
|Liga MX