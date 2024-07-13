How to watch today's Rayados vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Rayados and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rayados (Monterrey)will face Cruz Azul in their second Liga MX game of the ongoing season at the BBVA Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams won their first game of the season with a 1-0 scoreline. Rayados beat Pachuca while Cruz Azul beat Mazatlan and they will be yearning for more points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rayados vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.10 pm ET Venue: BBVA Stadium

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Rayados vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN, Vix, Univision and DirectTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Rayados team news

Rayados will be without midfielder Oliver Torres, who is recovering from a shoulder injury and is not expected to return until August.

They have an otherwise fit squad and will be confident of picking up a win in this second round.

Rayados predicted XI: Andrada; Tagle, Vegas, Medina, Aguirre; Corona, Rodriguez, Canales, Meza; Berterame, De la Rosa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cárdenas, Ramos Defenders: Arteaga, Guzmán, Gutiérrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos Midfielders: Canales, Meza, Martínez, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodríguez, Ramírez Forwards: Berterame, Vázquez, Aguirre, de la Rosa

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul must contend with the absence of defender Candido, who was sent off in the win over Pachuca.

Mexican left-back Carlos Alonso Vargas is also sidelined with a broken foot, with no clear recovery date at this time.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Rotondi, Piovi, Lira, Ditta, Huescas; Gutierrez, Rivero, Rodriguez, Antuna; Sepulveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudiño Defenders: Sánchez, Ditta, Salcedo, Piovi, Guerrero Midfielders: Rodríguez, Huescas, Rotondi, Faravelli, Lira, Rivero, Montaño, Gutiérrez, Jiménez Forwards: Giakoumakis, Antuna, Fernández, Sepúlveda, Tabó, Lotti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/05/24 Cruz Azul 1 - 2 Rayados Liga MX 17/05/24 Rayados 0 - 1 Cruz Azul Liga MX 07/04/24 Cruz Azul 2 - 1 Rayados Liga MX 28/08/23 Rayados 1 - 2 Cruz Azul Liga MX 15/01/23 Cruz Azul 2 - 3 Rayados Liga MX

