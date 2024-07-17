How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Philadelphia Union will face New England Revolution in the MLS at the Subaru Park on Wednesday.
Both teams have struggled to pick up points this season and will be desperate to add to their tally. New England are 13th in the standings with one win in their last five matches whereas the hosts have hit rock bottom, having only managed four wins in 23 league games so far.
Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution kick-off time
The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between New England and Philadelphia Union will be available to watch and stream online live for free on Apple TV.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
Philadelphia Union team news
Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn are currently away on international duty with the USA at the Olympics, and Isaiah LeFlore is likely to remain sidelined due to injury.
They will need the rest of the squad to deliver in these games to produce consistent results and get off the bottom of the standings.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Rick; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Mbaizo, Bueno, Flach, Wagner; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick
|Defenders:
|Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Lowe, Wagner, Makhanya, Berdecio
|Midfielders:
|Sullivan, Martínez, Gazdag, Bedoya, Rafanello, Bueno, Odada, Ngabo, Pariano, Flach, Sullivan, Vazquez
|Forwards:
|Uhre, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson
New England Revolution team news
In the New England camp, Mark-Anthony Kaye may return to the midfield, potentially replacing Tommy McNamara.
Xavier Arreaga is set to return to the centre of defense after serving a one-game suspension, possibly relegating Henry Kessler to the substitutes' bench.
New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Bye, Arreaga, Romney, Jones; Harkes, Polster, Kaye; Bajraktarevic, Panayoutou; Vrioni
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ivačič, Edwards Jr.
|Defenders:
|Romney, Arreaga, Kessler, Lima, Bye, Jones, Miller, Suarez, Farrell
|Midfielders:
|Chancalay, Polster, Gil, Borrero, Harkes, Bolma, Nacho Gil, Panayotou, McNamara, Buck, Spaulding, Bajraktarević
|Forwards:
|Vrioni, Wood, Boateng, Fry
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|19/05/24
|New England 0 - 3 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|14/02/24
|New England 0 - 0 Philadelphia Union
|Friendly
|09/11/23
|New England 0 - 1 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|29/10/23
|Philadelphia Union 3 - 1 New England
|MLS
|22/10/23
|New England 2 - 1 Philadelphia Union
|MLS