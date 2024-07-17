This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerPhiladelphia Union vs New England RevolutionPhiladelphia UnionNew England Revolution

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union will face New England Revolution in the MLS at the Subaru Park on Wednesday.

Both teams have struggled to pick up points this season and will be desperate to add to their tally. New England are 13th in the standings with one win in their last five matches whereas the hosts have hit rock bottom, having only managed four wins in 23 league games so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date:July 17, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30pm ET
Venue:Subaru Park

The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between New England and Philadelphia Union will be available to watch and stream online live for free on Apple TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn are currently away on international duty with the USA at the Olympics, and Isaiah LeFlore is likely to remain sidelined due to injury.

They will need the rest of the squad to deliver in these games to produce consistent results and get off the bottom of the standings.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Rick; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Mbaizo, Bueno, Flach, Wagner; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick
Defenders:Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Lowe, Wagner, Makhanya, Berdecio
Midfielders:Sullivan, Martínez, Gazdag, Bedoya, Rafanello, Bueno, Odada, Ngabo, Pariano, Flach, Sullivan, Vazquez
Forwards:Uhre, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson

New England Revolution team news

In the New England camp, Mark-Anthony Kaye may return to the midfield, potentially replacing Tommy McNamara.

Xavier Arreaga is set to return to the centre of defense after serving a one-game suspension, possibly relegating Henry Kessler to the substitutes' bench.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Bye, Arreaga, Romney, Jones; Harkes, Polster, Kaye; Bajraktarevic, Panayoutou; Vrioni

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers: Ivačič, Edwards Jr.
Defenders:Romney, Arreaga, Kessler, Lima, Bye, Jones, Miller, Suarez, Farrell
Midfielders:Chancalay, Polster, Gil, Borrero, Harkes, Bolma, Nacho Gil, Panayotou, McNamara, Buck, Spaulding, Bajraktarević
Forwards:Vrioni, Wood, Boateng, Fry

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
19/05/24New England 0 - 3 Philadelphia UnionMLS
14/02/24New England 0 - 0 Philadelphia UnionFriendly
09/11/23New England 0 - 1 Philadelphia UnionMLS
29/10/23Philadelphia Union 3 - 1 New EnglandMLS
22/10/23New England 2 - 1 Philadelphia UnionMLS

Useful links

