How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union will face New England Revolution in the MLS at the Subaru Park on Wednesday.

Both teams have struggled to pick up points this season and will be desperate to add to their tally. New England are 13th in the standings with one win in their last five matches whereas the hosts have hit rock bottom, having only managed four wins in 23 league games so far.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30pm ET Venue: Subaru Park

The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between New England and Philadelphia Union will be available to watch and stream online live for free on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn are currently away on international duty with the USA at the Olympics, and Isaiah LeFlore is likely to remain sidelined due to injury.

They will need the rest of the squad to deliver in these games to produce consistent results and get off the bottom of the standings.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Rick; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Mbaizo, Bueno, Flach, Wagner; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick Defenders: Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Lowe, Wagner, Makhanya, Berdecio Midfielders: Sullivan, Martínez, Gazdag, Bedoya, Rafanello, Bueno, Odada, Ngabo, Pariano, Flach, Sullivan, Vazquez Forwards: Uhre, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson

New England Revolution team news

In the New England camp, Mark-Anthony Kaye may return to the midfield, potentially replacing Tommy McNamara.

Xavier Arreaga is set to return to the centre of defense after serving a one-game suspension, possibly relegating Henry Kessler to the substitutes' bench.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Bye, Arreaga, Romney, Jones; Harkes, Polster, Kaye; Bajraktarevic, Panayoutou; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivačič, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Romney, Arreaga, Kessler, Lima, Bye, Jones, Miller, Suarez, Farrell Midfielders: Chancalay, Polster, Gil, Borrero, Harkes, Bolma, Nacho Gil, Panayotou, McNamara, Buck, Spaulding, Bajraktarević Forwards: Vrioni, Wood, Boateng, Fry

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/05/24 New England 0 - 3 Philadelphia Union MLS 14/02/24 New England 0 - 0 Philadelphia Union Friendly 09/11/23 New England 0 - 1 Philadelphia Union MLS 29/10/23 Philadelphia Union 3 - 1 New England MLS 22/10/23 New England 2 - 1 Philadelphia Union MLS

