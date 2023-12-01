How to watch the NHL match between Penguins and Flyers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins face off for the first time this season as both sides look to shake off their shambolic form in the Metropolitan Division.

Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-1) have been in poor form winning twice and losing three of their previous five games. Second-last in the Metropolitan Division, the Penguins would be vying to change their fortunes when they host the Flyers who aren't far away on points from them with the home side also boasting of a game in hand.

The back-to-back contest against Sunday's hosts could determine the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-2) season if they fail to win either of the encounters. Despite being a point ahead of their rivals, the Flyers have just one win in their previous five and their stumble in form could give other teams the perfect opportunity to leapfrog them.

Article continues below

USEFUL LINKS

Penguins vs Flyers: Date & Puck Drop time

Date: December 3, 2023 Kick-off Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Philadelphia Flyers at the PPG Paints Arena with puck drop scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Penguins vs Flyers on TV & stream live online

The fixture between Penguins and Flyers will be available to watch on ESPN+ for $10.99/mo. Viewers can also follow the game on Local TV like NBCSP and SN-PIT.

Where is Penguins vs Flyers being played?

Pittsburgh Penguins will cross swords with the Philadelphia Flyers at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

How to get tickets for Penguins vs Flyers?

The tickets to the fixture between the Penguins and Flyers are available on Vivid Seats Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Penguins vs Flyers Roster and Injury Reports

Penguins roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Jarry, Nedeljkovic Defensemen: Graves, Karlsson, Letang, Ludvig, Petterson, Samorukov, Shea Forwards: Acciari, Carter, Crosby, Eller, Guentzel, Harkins, Hinostroza, Malkin, Nieto, O'Connor, Rust, Smith, Zohorna

With 14 goals and 11 assists, Sidney Crosby is seeded at the summit of the goalscoring charts for the Penguins.

Erik Karlsson is another name who could be a crucial player for the home side having netted five goals and 10 assists in the previous 10 games.

is another name who could be a crucial player for the home side having netted five goals and 10 assists in the previous 10 games. Mark Pysyk is nursing a lower-body injury alongside Chad Ruhwedel who has a similar injury while Rickard Rakell has an upper-body problem. Pierre-Olivier Joseph is also ruled out of the fixture because of an undisclosed problem.

Flyers roster, key players, and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Ersson, Hart Defensemen: Belpedio, Ristolainen, Sanheim, Seeler, Staal, Walker, York, Zamula Forwards: Atkinson, Brink, Couturier, Deslauriers, Farabee, Foerster, Frost, Hathaway, Konecny, Laughton, Poehling, Tippett

Sean Couturier has 15 points to his name with five goals and 10 assists alongside Owen Tippett who has racked up five goals and three assists in the league.

has 15 points to his name with five goals and 10 assists alongside who has racked up five goals and three assists in the league. Noah Cates has an injury in his foot while Ryan Ellis is recovering from a lower-body issue.

Recent results and Schedule

Penguins recent results

Date Opposition Result 1 Dec 2023 Tampa Bay Lightning (W) 4-2 29 Nov 2023 Nashville Predators (L) 3-2 (OT) 26 Nov 2023 Toronto Maple Leafs (W) 3-0 25 Nov 2023 Buffalo Sabres (L) 3-2 23 Nov 2023 New York Rangers (L) 1-0

Flyers Recent Results