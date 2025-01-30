How to watch and livestream Super Bowl 2025 for free in the US

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch and stream Super Bowl LIX for free, as well as info on channels, announcers & half-time show.

After plenty of buildup, the grandest stage in football is finally set. Sunday's conference championship clashes saw the Philadelphia Eagles dismantle division rivals Washington Commanders, while the Kansas City Chiefs edged past the Buffalo Bills, locking in a blockbuster rematch of Super Bowl LVII for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

This championship showdown is shaping up to be a spectacle, with Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and a bolstered Eagles offense—now featuring the electrifying Saquon Barkley—out for redemption after falling short in 2022. On the other side, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have their sights set on an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl victory.

Curious about how to watch the action unfold without spending a dime? Want to know the kickoff time, commentary team, and the star-studded lineup of performers? GOAL has all the details...

Getty Images

Super Bowl 2025 date, time

Date Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 Kick-Off Time 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, LA TV Channel Fox Live stream Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo (Try for free) etc.

Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT.

Super Bowl 2025 channel, announcers

Fox will air the 2025 Super Bowl, bringing all the action straight to fans via an over-the-air antenna or a streaming service. All the pregame excitement unfolds throughout the day, so it’s worth tuning in early to catch key moments like the national anthem, team introductions, and more.

As for kickoff, the timing has remained fairly consistent over the years. With time zones in play, the 6 p.m. ET slot has proven to be the ideal window to engage audiences across the globe.

Leading the broadcast, Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will headline the commentary, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi provide sideline reports, keeping viewers up to speed with all the key moments.

Can I watch and live stream the Super Bowl live for free?

If you have an antenna, you can also watch the Super Bowl on your local FOX station free over the air.

Fans can also tune into this match both live and on demand with a subscription to Fubo, who are offering a seven-day free trial for new customers on their streaming service.

In addition to Fubo, there are other streaming services that carry FOX, including DirecTV Stream (5-day free-trial), Sling TV, YouTube TV (7-day free-trial) and Hulu + Live TV (3-day free-trial).

How can I watch without cable?

Cord cutters can stream the Super Bowl in 2025 on Tubi, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and Fubo, which comes with a free trial.

Here's a breakdown of your best options:

How to watch Super Bowl for free on Tubi

Cost : Free

: Free Free Trial: Not applicable

Tubi will stream Super Bowl LIX live in 4K at no cost. Simply create a free account, then access the stream via the Tubi app or website on Sunday, February 9. The app is compatible with most smart TVs, mobile devices, and streaming sticks.

How to watch Super Bowl for free on DirecTV Stream

Cost : Packages start at $74.99/month

: Packages start at $74.99/month Free Trial: Typically offers a 5-day free trial

DirecTV Stream provides a range of packages (incl. the cheapest $74.99 Entertainment package) that include Fox, allowing you to watch the Super Bowl. Ensure Fox is available in your area by checking your ZIP code on their website. The service also offers Telemundo for its Spanish-speaking NFL fans.

DirecTV Stream offers a variety of plans, ranging from $79.99 to $154.99 per month, each featuring additional channels beyond the basic offering. Recently, DirecTV introduced 4K streaming across all its packages at no extra cost, enhancing the viewing experience.

Furthermore, DirecTV Stream provides generous unlimited Cloud DVR storage, ensuring you can record and store as many shows as you'd like. At home, you can enjoy the game or any other content on up to 20 different devices simultaneously within your home network. When you're on the go, you can stream on up to three devices away from home, making it easy to share the experience with friends and family.

getty

How to watch Super Bowl for free on Fubo [Best sports streaming service]

Cost : $74.99/month

: $74.99/month Free Trial: Offers a 7-day free trial

Fubo has built its reputation on exceptional live sports coverage. However, it's not just for sports enthusiasts; it's a comprehensive streaming service offering a wide range of popular networks, including Fox, which will be broadcasting the game. For Spanish-speaking viewers, Fubo also provides Telemundo and FOX Deportes.

Recently, Fubo was acquired by Disney, prompting Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery to halt their plans for Venu, a super-streaming service that aimed to consolidate nearly all sports content. While the future of this venture is uncertain, Fubo continues to stand as a reliable service on its own, making it an excellent option for catching the Super Bowl.

Fubo's Pro plan offers 210 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage, and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once within your home network, with three devices streaming away from home. Priced at $74.99 per month, it also includes 4K streaming as part of the base package.

If you're looking for even more channels, Fubo's Elite plan ($89.99) and Premier plan ($99.99) offer additional options.

Fubo also offers a free 7-day trial, perfect for those looking to stream the big game, and they’re confident that once you experience the service, you'll want to stick around.

How to watch Super Bowl on Sling [Select markets only]

After sitting out last year's Super Bowl, Sling TV is back in the game this year. Known for its affordability, Sling TV offers one of the most cost-effective options, with Sling Blue starting at just $45 per month. For Spanish-speaking viewers, there’s the $14.99 per month "Spanish Plus" add-on or the standalone Spanish-language plan at $34.99 per month, which includes FOX Deportes.

However, it’s important to remember that Fox is only available in certain markets with Sling, so potential subscribers should double-check if coverage is available in their area before committing.

Sling TV subscribers get 50 hours of free DVR storage by default, but for those who need more, the DVR+ upgrade gives you 200 hours of storage for an additional $5 a month. With Sling Blue or Sling Latino, you can stream on up to three devices simultaneously. If you also opt for the Sling Orange plan, priced at $40 per month, you can increase that to four devices.

Who is performing at the halftime show?

Fans won't just be treated to the on-field action—halftime promises to deliver a show-stopping performance as well.

Kendrick Lamar, a 17-time Grammy Award winner, is set to take center stage as the headline act for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The Los Angeles native, who previously rocked the stage at SoFi Stadium in 2022 alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem, will be making his second Super Bowl appearance.

Joining him on the star-studded lineup is SZA, and there’s plenty of buzz that other big-name artists could make surprise cameos.

Before kickoff, Jon Batiste, a Golden Globe winner and versatile multi-genre artist, will deliver the national anthem. The 38-year-old talent claimed Grammy Album of the Year honors in 2022. Meanwhile, Trombone Shorty and Christian singer Lauren Daigle will team up for a rendition of America the Beautiful, and Ledisi will lend her powerful vocals to Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Getty Images

Taylor in Attendance

With her boyfriend Travis Kelce suiting up at tight end for the Chiefs, there's a strong chance Taylor Swift will be in attendance, just as she has been throughout the postseason. Her presence alone is sure to add an extra buzz to the atmosphere, drawing even more attention to the spectacle and keeping plenty of eyes glued to screens.