How to watch today's Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS leaders FC Cincinnati will welcome Chicago Fire to their home turf TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

Cincinnati are leading the standings after 23 matches with 48 points but their recent loss to Charlotte means the gap to second-placed Inter Miami is only a point. With only one win to talk about in their last five fixtures, 14th-placed Chicago Fire will be hoping for a miracle in this mid-week tie.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: TQL Stadium

The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, and through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Cincinnati will need to adjust their defense following Miles Robinson's red card against Charlotte.

Obinna Nwobodo is expected to return to midfield after serving a one-game ban for accumulating five yellow cards.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Powell, Keller, Murphy; Yedlin, Nwobodo, Bucha, Asad; Orellano, Acosta; Kelsy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Kann, Louro, Walters Defenders: Powell, Halsey, Keller, Murphy, Aghedo, Foster, Yedlin Midfielders: Acosta, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez Forwards: Kubo, Boupendza, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano

Chicago Fire FC team news

There's a possibility that Xherdan Shaqiri could return to Chicago Fire's lineup after representing Switzerland at Euro 2024. But his availability is uncertain.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Chicago camp ahead of their big game against the leaders.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Omsberg, Czichos, Arigoni; Mueller, Acosta, Gimenez, Haile-Selassie; Gutierrez, Cuypers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Richey, Gal, Brady, Dawd Defenders: Souquet, Teran, Czichos, Gutman, Omsberg, Dean, Arigoni Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Gutierrez, Herbers, Pineda, Acosta, Gimenez, Navarro, Oregel, Casas Forwards: Mueller, Cuypers, Barlow, Koutsias

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/03/24 Chicago Fire 1 - 2 Cincinnati MLS 04/06/23 Cincinnati 1 - 0 Chicago Fire MLS 19/03/23 Chicago Fire 3 - 3 Cincinnati MLS 02/10/22 Cincinnati 2 - 3 Chicago Fire MLS 15/05/22 Chicago Fire 1 - 2 Cincinnati MLS

Useful links