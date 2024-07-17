How to watch today's Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

MLS leaders FC Cincinnati will welcome Chicago Fire to their home turf TQL Stadium on Wednesday.
Cincinnati are leading the standings after 23 matches with 48 points but their recent loss to Charlotte means the gap to second-placed Inter Miami is only a point. With only one win to talk about in their last five fixtures, 14th-placed Chicago Fire will be hoping for a miracle in this mid-week tie.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time
|Date:
|July 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|TQL Stadium
The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, and through the MLS Season Pass.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
FC Cincinnati team news
Cincinnati will need to adjust their defense following Miles Robinson's red card against Charlotte.
Obinna Nwobodo is expected to return to midfield after serving a one-game ban for accumulating five yellow cards.
FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Powell, Keller, Murphy; Yedlin, Nwobodo, Bucha, Asad; Orellano, Acosta; Kelsy.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Celentano, Kann, Louro, Walters
|Defenders:
|Powell, Halsey, Keller, Murphy, Aghedo, Foster, Yedlin
|Midfielders:
|Acosta, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez
|Forwards:
|Kubo, Boupendza, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano
Chicago Fire FC team news
There's a possibility that Xherdan Shaqiri could return to Chicago Fire's lineup after representing Switzerland at Euro 2024. But his availability is uncertain.
There are no fresh injury concerns in the Chicago camp ahead of their big game against the leaders.
Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Omsberg, Czichos, Arigoni; Mueller, Acosta, Gimenez, Haile-Selassie; Gutierrez, Cuypers
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Richey, Gal, Brady, Dawd
|Defenders:
|Souquet, Teran, Czichos, Gutman, Omsberg, Dean, Arigoni
|Midfielders:
|Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Gutierrez, Herbers, Pineda, Acosta, Gimenez, Navarro, Oregel, Casas
|Forwards:
|Mueller, Cuypers, Barlow, Koutsias
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/03/24
|Chicago Fire 1 - 2 Cincinnati
|MLS
|04/06/23
|Cincinnati 1 - 0 Chicago Fire
|MLS
|19/03/23
|Chicago Fire 3 - 3 Cincinnati
|MLS
|02/10/22
|Cincinnati 2 - 3 Chicago Fire
|MLS
|15/05/22
|Chicago Fire 1 - 2 Cincinnati
|MLS