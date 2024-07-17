This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerFC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FCFC CincinnatiChicago Fire FC

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS leaders FC Cincinnati will welcome Chicago Fire to their home turf TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

Cincinnati are leading the standings after 23 matches with 48 points but their recent loss to Charlotte means the gap to second-placed Inter Miami is only a point. With only one win to talk about in their last five fixtures, 14th-placed Chicago Fire will be hoping for a miracle in this mid-week tie.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

Date:July 17, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30 pm ET
Venue:TQL Stadium

The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, and through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Cincinnati will need to adjust their defense following Miles Robinson's red card against Charlotte.

Obinna Nwobodo is expected to return to midfield after serving a one-game ban for accumulating five yellow cards.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Powell, Keller, Murphy; Yedlin, Nwobodo, Bucha, Asad; Orellano, Acosta; Kelsy.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Celentano, Kann, Louro, Walters
Defenders:Powell, Halsey, Keller, Murphy, Aghedo, Foster, Yedlin
Midfielders:Acosta, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez
Forwards:Kubo, Boupendza, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano

Chicago Fire FC team news

There's a possibility that Xherdan Shaqiri could return to Chicago Fire's lineup after representing Switzerland at Euro 2024. But his availability is uncertain.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Chicago camp ahead of their big game against the leaders.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Omsberg, Czichos, Arigoni; Mueller, Acosta, Gimenez, Haile-Selassie; Gutierrez, Cuypers

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Richey, Gal, Brady, Dawd
Defenders:Souquet, Teran, Czichos, Gutman, Omsberg, Dean, Arigoni
Midfielders:Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Gutierrez, Herbers, Pineda, Acosta, Gimenez, Navarro, Oregel, Casas
Forwards:Mueller, Cuypers, Barlow, Koutsias

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
03/03/24Chicago Fire 1 - 2 CincinnatiMLS
04/06/23Cincinnati 1 - 0 Chicago FireMLS
19/03/23Chicago Fire 3 - 3 CincinnatiMLS
02/10/22Cincinnati 2 - 3 Chicago FireMLS
15/05/22Chicago Fire 1 - 2 CincinnatiMLS

Useful links

