How to watch Canadiens vs Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Canadiens and Red Wings, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Montreal Canadiens welcome Detroit Red Wings to their backyard as the home side looks to recover from their defeat while the visitors aim to continue their winning momentum.

Struggling in the bottom part of the Atlantic Division, the Montreal Canadiens will need a massive result to improve their record of 10-11-2 in the 23 games thus far. Their shambolic defeat against the Panthers added more misery as the latter emerged victorious 5-1. With just five points separating Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings the home side would want to close the gap to their opposition with a win on Sunday.

Detroit Red Wings, on the other hand, are fourth in the same division and are chasing the summit with Boston Bruins six points ahead of them. With Toronto Maple Leafs playing a difficult fixture, the Red Wings can leapfrog them and move a place ahead in the table. The 5-1 thundering of the Chicago Blackhawks will give them confidence before the crucial clash.

USEFUL LINKS

Canadiens vs Red Wings: Date & Puck Drop time

Date: December 3, 2023 Kick-off Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

Montreal Canadiens will host Detroit Red Wings at the Centre Bell with puck drop scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Canadiens vs Red Wings on TV & stream live online

The fixture between the Canadiens and Red Wings will be available to watch on ESPN+ for $10.99/mo. Viewers can also follow the game on Local TV like BSDET.

Where is Canadiens vs Red Wings being played?

Montreal Canadiens welcome the Detroit Red Wings at the Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, in Canada.

How to get tickets for Canadiens vs Red Wings?

The tickets to the fixture between Canadiens and Red Wings are available on Vivid Seats. Alternatively you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Canadiens vs Red Wings Roster and Injury Reports

Canadiens roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Allen, Montembeault, Primeau Defensemen: Barron, Guhle, Harris, Kovacevic, Lindstrom, Matheson, Norlinder, Savard, Struble, Xhekaj Forwards: Anderson, Armia, Caufield, Dach, Dvorak, Evans, Gallagher, Harvey-Pinard, Monahan, Newhook, Pearson, Pezzetta, Slafkovsky, Suzuki, Ylonen

Cole Caufield is an influential cog for the home side as he is his side's highest goal scorer and highest assist giver with seven and 12 respectively.

is an influential cog for the home side as he is his side's highest goal scorer and highest assist giver with seven and 12 respectively. Alex Newhook is the sole absentee for the home side because of an injury concern.

Red Wings roster, key players, and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Husso, Lyon, Reimer Defensemen: Chiarot, Gostisbehere, Holl, Maatta, Petry, Seider, Walman Forwards: Compher, Copp, DeBrincat, Fabbi, Fischer, Kostin, Perron, Rasmussen, Raymond, Sprong, Veleno

Alex DeBrincat has contributed towards 21 points with 12 goals and 9 assists and could turn out to be a handful

has contributed towards 21 points with 12 goals and 9 assists and could turn out to be a handful Dylan Larkin is the team's highest assist giver with 13 to his name as he'll look to serve up his forwards.

is the team's highest assist giver with 13 to his name as he'll look to serve up his forwards. Patrick Kane and Justin Hall are ruled out of the fixture because of their respective knocks.

Recent results and Schedule

Canadiens recent results

Date Opposition Result 1 Dec 2023 Florida Panthers (L) 5-1 30 Nov 2023 Columbus Blue Jackets (W) 4-2 26 Nov 2023 Los Angeles Kings (L) 4-0 25 Nov 2023 San Jose Sharks (W) 3-2 (Os) 23 Nov 2023 Anaheim Ducks (W) 4-3

Red Wings Recent Results