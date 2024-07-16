This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Eduardo Aguirre Diego Reyes Atlas Tigres Apertura 2024
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Jalisco
team-logo
watch with free trial on fubo
GOAL

How to watch today's Atlas vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXAtlas vs Santos LagunaAtlasSantos Laguna

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlas will take on Santos Laguna in the Liga MX at the Jalisco Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams will be looking to pick up their first win of the new season in this third matchday. Atlas were held by Tigres and Juarez in their first two matches. Santos Laguna lost their season opener against Puebla and were then held by Pumas UNAM in their most recent outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlas vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date:July 16, 2024
Kick-off time:9 pm ET
Venue:Jalisco Stadium

The match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
TUDNWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and DirectTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Brian Lozano is recovering from a knee injury and will miss this fixture. The only other absentee for Atlas is Mauro Manotas who is out with an ACL injury.

Atlas possible XI: Hernandez; Zaldivar, Nervo, Mora, L. Reyes; Rocha, Rios; Murillo, Marquez, R. Lozano; E. Aguirre.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vargas, Hernández
Defenders:Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles
Midfielders:Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega
Forwards:Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna will miss the services of centre-back Hugo Rodriguez, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Peruvian midfielder Pedro Aquino is nursing a knee problem he picked up in March and will be unavailable for selection as well.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Holguin; Govea, Nunez, Amione, Echeverria; Mariscal, Cervantes, Medina, Carrillo, Sordo; Macias.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Acevedo, Lajud
Defenders:Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, R. López, Loroña
Midfielders:Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Prieto, Medina, Sordo
Forwards:Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
05/02/24Atlas 3 - 0 Santos LagunaLiga MX
14/07/23Santos Laguna 0 - 0 AtlasLiga MX
27/01/23Atlas 2 - 2 Santos LagunaLiga MX
13/12/22Atlas 0 - 0 Santos LagunaCopa Mexico
01/08/22Santos Laguna 1 - 0 AtlasLiga MX

Useful links

Advertisement