How to watch today's Atlas vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlas will take on Santos Laguna in the Liga MX at the Jalisco Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams will be looking to pick up their first win of the new season in this third matchday. Atlas were held by Tigres and Juarez in their first two matches. Santos Laguna lost their season opener against Puebla and were then held by Pumas UNAM in their most recent outing.

Atlas vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: July 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Jalisco Stadium

The match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and DirectTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Brian Lozano is recovering from a knee injury and will miss this fixture. The only other absentee for Atlas is Mauro Manotas who is out with an ACL injury.

Atlas possible XI: Hernandez; Zaldivar, Nervo, Mora, L. Reyes; Rocha, Rios; Murillo, Marquez, R. Lozano; E. Aguirre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernández Defenders: Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles Midfielders: Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega Forwards: Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna will miss the services of centre-back Hugo Rodriguez, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Peruvian midfielder Pedro Aquino is nursing a knee problem he picked up in March and will be unavailable for selection as well.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Holguin; Govea, Nunez, Amione, Echeverria; Mariscal, Cervantes, Medina, Carrillo, Sordo; Macias.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajud Defenders: Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, R. López, Loroña Midfielders: Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Prieto, Medina, Sordo Forwards: Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/02/24 Atlas 3 - 0 Santos Laguna Liga MX 14/07/23 Santos Laguna 0 - 0 Atlas Liga MX 27/01/23 Atlas 2 - 2 Santos Laguna Liga MX 13/12/22 Atlas 0 - 0 Santos Laguna Copa Mexico 01/08/22 Santos Laguna 1 - 0 Atlas Liga MX

