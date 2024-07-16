How to watch today's Atlas vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atlas will take on Santos Laguna in the Liga MX at the Jalisco Stadium on Tuesday.
Both teams will be looking to pick up their first win of the new season in this third matchday. Atlas were held by Tigres and Juarez in their first two matches. Santos Laguna lost their season opener against Puebla and were then held by Pumas UNAM in their most recent outing.
Atlas vs Santos Laguna kick-off time
|Date:
|July 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Jalisco Stadium
The match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Atlas vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and DirectTV in the US.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Atlas team news
Brian Lozano is recovering from a knee injury and will miss this fixture. The only other absentee for Atlas is Mauro Manotas who is out with an ACL injury.
Atlas possible XI: Hernandez; Zaldivar, Nervo, Mora, L. Reyes; Rocha, Rios; Murillo, Marquez, R. Lozano; E. Aguirre.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vargas, Hernández
|Defenders:
|Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles
|Midfielders:
|Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega
|Forwards:
|Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez
Santos Laguna team news
Santos Laguna will miss the services of centre-back Hugo Rodriguez, who is recovering from a knee injury.
Peruvian midfielder Pedro Aquino is nursing a knee problem he picked up in March and will be unavailable for selection as well.
Santos Laguna possible XI: Holguin; Govea, Nunez, Amione, Echeverria; Mariscal, Cervantes, Medina, Carrillo, Sordo; Macias.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Acevedo, Lajud
|Defenders:
|Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, R. López, Loroña
|Midfielders:
|Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Prieto, Medina, Sordo
|Forwards:
|Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|05/02/24
|Atlas 3 - 0 Santos Laguna
|Liga MX
|14/07/23
|Santos Laguna 0 - 0 Atlas
|Liga MX
|27/01/23
|Atlas 2 - 2 Santos Laguna
|Liga MX
|13/12/22
|Atlas 0 - 0 Santos Laguna
|Copa Mexico
|01/08/22
|Santos Laguna 1 - 0 Atlas
|Liga MX