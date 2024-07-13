How to watch and live stream today's Premier League Lacrosse All Star Game

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse All Star game, as well as start time and rosters.

The top lacrosse players in the world will head to Louisville, Kentucky, on July 13 for the Premier Lacrosse League's 2024 All-Star Game and Skills Challenge.

For the first time in league history, the game will be a matchup of Eastern vs. Western Conference teams, with 20 players selected for each.

The East is the favorite for Saturday’s All-Star game. Nine of their 20 players come from the New York Atlas, the favorites to win this year's title and easily the best team through the first five weeks of the season (5-1). MVP favourite Jeff Teat, of course, leading the way as captain for the East.

The West enters the contest as the underdogs, led by 2023 league MVP Tom Schreiber as their captain. The West team features eight Archers players. They are currently the second favorite in the league to go all the way, but their record only sits at 3-2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the PLL All-Star game, start time, plus plenty more.

Premier League Lacrosse All Star game: Date and Start Time

The Premier League Lacrosse All-Star Game featuring the inaugural exhibition between the Eastern Conference All-Stars and Western Conference All-Stars will be played on Saturday, July 13, at 3 pm ET/ 12 pm PT. The University of Louisville's Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, will play host to the game.

Date Saturday, July 13, 2024 Time 3 pm ET/ 12 pm PT Venue Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium, University of Louisville Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Premier League Lacrosse All Star game Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse All Star matchup between the Eastern Conference All-Stars and Western Conference All-Stars live on ESPN and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Watch Premier League Lacrosse All Star game with an ESPN+ subscription from $10.99 a month

Before the game itself, there will be the All-Stars Skills competition (1:15 pm ET, Saturday). The skills competition will include the new Air Gait Competition, accuracy, goalie skills, the fastest shot, and the new Lacrosse Derby Challenge.

Premier League Lacrosse All Star game rosters

Eastern Conference All-Stars

The East team will be coached by Bill Tierney (PHI) and Dylan Sheridan (PHI.) The team consists of players from the Boston Cannons, Philadelphia Waterdogs, New York Atlas, and the Maryland Whipsnakes. Nearly half of the roster is filled out by Atlas players; including, Jeff Teat, Myles Jones, Trevor Baptiste, and rookie Connor Shellenberger. The East have league-leading attackmen and a powerful defense, so it will be hard for the West to cope.

Position Starters Reserves Attack Jeff Teat (NY, Captain), Connor Schellenberger (NY), Michael Sowers (PHI) Asher Nolting (BOS), Marcus Holman (BOS) Midfield Dox Aitken (NY), Myles Jones (NY), Matt Campbell (BOS) Ryan Drenner (BOS) Faceoff Specialist Trevor Baptiste (NY) Joseph Nardella (MD) Long-stick Midfield Tyler Carpenter (NY) Ben Randall (PHI) Short-stick Defensive Midfield Danny Logan (NY), Matt Whitcher (PHI) Defense Matthew Dunn (MD), Garrett Epple (BOS) Gavin Adler (NY) Goalie Tim Troutner (NY) Colin Kirst (BOS)

Western Conference All-Stars

The West team is coached by Chris Bates (UTA) and Tony Resch (UTA) is not to be underestimated. With strong defenders like Jack Rowlett and rookie Jake Piseno, it could be challenging for the East offense to generate good momentum. The West team comprises players from the Carolina Chaos, the Utah Archers, the California Redwoods, and the Denver Outlaws. With Chaos goalie Blaze Riorden in between the sticks, the West hopes to shut down the East and come out on top.