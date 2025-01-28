How To Watch The 2025 Pro Bowl Games: Date, time, TV channel and live streaming for NFL's flag football & skills competition

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 Pro Bowl, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

This January and February, Orlando, Florida, will host the NFL Pro Bowl Games, leading up to Super Bowl 59.

Now in its third year under the revamped format, the Pro Bowl has swapped out the traditional full-contact game for a series of exciting skill-based challenges, wrapping up with a high-energy 7-on-7 flag football showdown.

Much like last year, the multi-day celebration of the league's top talent will culminate in a flag football clash between the AFC and NFC's finest. While players will still compete head-to-head on the field, the emphasis will shift to speed and finesse rather than hard-hitting tackles. Coaching duties will once again be handled by the dynamic duo of the Manning brothers.

From TV coverage to streaming options and a breakdown of skill competitions set to take the stage, GOAL has compiled everything you need to know about the 2025 Pro Bowl.

When is the 2025 Pro Bowl?

Skills challenges: Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. ET Skills challenges and flag football games: Sunday, Feb. 2, 3 p.m. ET

The 2025 Pro Bowl will feature a thrilling flag football matchup alongside a variety of skill challenges, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Feb. 2.

Pro Bowl 2025 Venue, Location

Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium Location: Orlando, Florida

For the second year running, the marquee events will unfold at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, offering fans an action-packed showcase of the league's top talent. They city previously hosted the event from 2017-2020 and in 2023.

How to watch 2025 Pro Bowl on TV and stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD

ESPN, ABC, Disney XD Live stream: ESPN.com, ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo (Try for free!)

The 2025 Pro Bowl will air across ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD, ensuring fans have plenty of viewing options. For those who prefer streaming, Fubo provides a convenient way to catch the action, even offering a free trial so you can test it out before committing.

Live stream the 2025 Pro Bowl live on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.

Event Date Time (ET) Channel/Stream Thursday skills showdown Thursday, Jan. 30 7 pm to 8:30 pm ESPN, Fubo Sunday Pro Bowl games championship Sunday, Feb. 2 3 pm to 6 pm ESPN/ABC, Disney XD, Fubo

Pro Bowl 2025 Events, staff and rosters

Rosters : View the full 2025 Pro Bowl rosters and snubs here.

: View the full 2025 Pro Bowl rosters and snubs here. You can find more information on the Pro Bowl staff here.

Peyton and Eli Manning have been named as the coaches for the Pro Bowl Games' AFC and NFC teams, respectively. The Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Jan. 2. The full rosters for the NFC and AFC can be found here. The full list of events can be found below:-

Thursday, Jan. 30

Passing the test: Quarterbacks will have 40 seconds to hit targets scattered at varying distances across the field, each carrying different point values. Before the challenge kicks off, each QB will pick a Pro Bowl teammate to answer five trivia questions related to current Pro Bowl players. For each correct answer, the QB gains an extra 10 seconds for their challenge. The team whose QB racks up the most points will be crowned the winner.

Satisfying catches: One wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in a challenge obstacle course that includes catches from a jugs machine at three different distances. The teammates will complete the course in succession, and the lowest combined time wins the challenge.

One wide receiver, tight end and defensive back from each conference will compete in a challenge obstacle course that includes catches from a jugs machine at three different distances. The teammates will complete the course in succession, and the lowest combined time wins the challenge. Relay race (NEW): A high-energy relay event will see four players from each conference sprinting a 40-yard dash in sequence. Each athlete passes the football to the next teammate until the fourth and final player crosses the finish line. The competition spans three rounds, with the fastest squad taking the victory.

A high-energy relay event will see four players from each conference sprinting a 40-yard dash in sequence. Each athlete passes the football to the next teammate until the fourth and final player crosses the finish line. The competition spans three rounds, with the fastest squad taking the victory. Helmet harmony (NEW): In a trivia-style game show, players’ knowledge of their teammates will be put to the test. Each correct answer earns a point, and the team with the highest score emerges as the winner.

In a trivia-style game show, players’ knowledge of their teammates will be put to the test. Each correct answer earns a point, and the team with the highest score emerges as the winner. Dodgeball: A thrilling three-round dodgeball tournament will pit six squads of five athletes against each other. Each team will feature a blend of AFC offensive, defensive, and special teams players facing off against an equally diverse NFC squad, combining the same positions.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Punt perfect (NEW): Another challenge involves two participants from each conference—a punter and a non-punter—kicking from the 35-yard line. Their goal? To land as many punts as possible into six designated buckets in the end zone. Each bucket hit earns one point, with every fifth punt racking up three points. The duo with the highest combined score will claim the top spot.

The great football race: In another intense showdown, six athletes from each conference will compete in a relay race, tackling five distinct challenges, with the final obstacle being a powerful sled push. The team that crosses the finish line first takes the victory.

Tug-of-war: In a fun-filled tug-of-war challenge, five players from each conference will position themselves above a foam pit. This best-of-three contest will see the winning team pull their opponents into the foam pit twice, claiming the victory.