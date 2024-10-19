How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news

LA Galaxy will aim to seal their spot atop Major Soccer League (MLS) Western Conference table when they take on Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Regardless of the result, both sides will be heading to the MLS playoffs, but finishing on top will also hand the Galaxy the ticket to round one of the CONCACAF Conference League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

MLS match between Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, October 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo team news

Franco Escobar faces a ban after picking up two yellow cards in the St Louis defeat, while Daniel Steres, Amine Bassi, Hector Herrera, Lawrence Ennali and Nelson Quinones all remain sidelined through injury.

Argentine forward Ezequiel Ponce would lead the line of attack alongside Ibrahim Aliyu and Sebastian Kowalczyk.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Bartlow, Schmitt; Carrasquilla, Artur, Raines; Aliyu, Ponce, Kowalczyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Smith, Bartlow, Sargeant, Micael, Schmitt, Dorsey, Sviatchenko Midfielders: Artur, Bassi, Blessing, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Sylla, Valverde, Kowalczyk, Raines, Moreno Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi, Arzu, Ponce, Ferreira, Gaines

LA Galaxy team news

Midfielder Mark Delgado will face a suspension on account of accumulation of yellow cards, while Martin Caceres could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Besides, Marco Reus is a doubt due to a thigh strain, but Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil is likely to be available for selection despite a minor hamstring problem.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Garces, Yoshida, Nelson; Cerrillo, Brugman, Puig; Pec, Joveljic, Paintsil.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Brugman, Puig, Reus, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente, Ramos Jr Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 25, 2024 LA Galaxy 2-1 Houston Dynamo Leagues Cup September 2, 2023 LA Galaxy 0-0 Houston Dynamo MLS April 8, 2023 Houston Dynamo 3-0 LA Galaxy MLS October 9, 2022 Houston Dynamo 1-3 LA Galaxy MLS May 22, 2022 LA Galaxy 0-3 Houston Dynamo MLS

