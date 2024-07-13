This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Major League SoccerHouston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota UnitedHouston Dynamo FCMinnesota United

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo will take on Minnesota United in the MLS at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Only a point separates these two teams. The hosts are eighth in the standings whereas the visitors are 10th. Houston will be hoping to kickstart a winning run to climb up the standings and will fancy their chances this weekend, given Minnesota's terrible form. The visitors have lost six games in a row and have been woeful on the field.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Date:July 13, 2024
Kick-off time:8.30 pm ET
Venue:Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston will be missing Daniel Steres, McKinze Gaines and Nelson Quinones for this game due to injuries.

Houston's midfield dynamo, Adalberto Carrasquilla, will be available for selection this weekend.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Smith; Herrera, Artur; Blessing, Bassi, Aliyu; Ferreira.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
Defenders:Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey
Midfielders:Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk
Forwards:Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Minnesota United team news

Alejandro Bran and Carlos Harvey have returned from Copa América duty, providing a much-needed boost to the midfield.

Striker Teemu Pukki is also back to energize to the Loons’ attack.

However, the continued absence of Tani Oluwaseyi and Dayne St. Clair will be a problem for the team.

Minnesota United possible XI: Irwin; Valentin, Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Padelford; Lod, Trapp, Rosales; Hlongwane, Sang-bin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Irwin
Defenders:Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach
Midfielders:Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Trapp, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores
Forwards:Weah, Dodson, Caldeira, Pukki

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
14/04/24Minnesota United 1 - 2 Houston DynamoMLS
13/07/23Houston Dynamo 0 - 3 Minnesota UnitedMLS
24/05/23Houston Dynamo 4 - 0 Minnesota UnitedUS Open Cup
18/05/23Minnesota United 1 - 0 Houston DynamoMLS
28/08/22Minnesota United 2 - 1 Houston DynamoMLS

Useful links

