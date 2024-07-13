Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo will take on Minnesota United in the MLS at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Only a point separates these two teams. The hosts are eighth in the standings whereas the visitors are 10th. Houston will be hoping to kickstart a winning run to climb up the standings and will fancy their chances this weekend, given Minnesota's terrible form. The visitors have lost six games in a row and have been woeful on the field.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston will be missing Daniel Steres, McKinze Gaines and Nelson Quinones for this game due to injuries.

Houston's midfield dynamo, Adalberto Carrasquilla, will be available for selection this weekend.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Smith; Herrera, Artur; Blessing, Bassi, Aliyu; Ferreira.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Minnesota United team news

Alejandro Bran and Carlos Harvey have returned from Copa América duty, providing a much-needed boost to the midfield.

Striker Teemu Pukki is also back to energize to the Loons’ attack.

However, the continued absence of Tani Oluwaseyi and Dayne St. Clair will be a problem for the team.

Minnesota United possible XI: Irwin; Valentin, Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Padelford; Lod, Trapp, Rosales; Hlongwane, Sang-bin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Irwin Defenders: Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach Midfielders: Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Trapp, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores Forwards: Weah, Dodson, Caldeira, Pukki

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/04/24 Minnesota United 1 - 2 Houston Dynamo MLS 13/07/23 Houston Dynamo 0 - 3 Minnesota United MLS 24/05/23 Houston Dynamo 4 - 0 Minnesota United US Open Cup 18/05/23 Minnesota United 1 - 0 Houston Dynamo MLS 28/08/22 Minnesota United 2 - 1 Houston Dynamo MLS

