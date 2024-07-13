Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Houston Dynamo will take on Minnesota United in the MLS at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.
Only a point separates these two teams. The hosts are eighth in the standings whereas the visitors are 10th. Houston will be hoping to kickstart a winning run to climb up the standings and will fancy their chances this weekend, given Minnesota's terrible form. The visitors have lost six games in a row and have been woeful on the field.
Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United kick-off time
|Date:
|July 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Shell Energy Stadium
The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Houston Dynamo FC team news
Houston will be missing Daniel Steres, McKinze Gaines and Nelson Quinones for this game due to injuries.
Houston's midfield dynamo, Adalberto Carrasquilla, will be available for selection this weekend.
Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Smith; Herrera, Artur; Blessing, Bassi, Aliyu; Ferreira.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
|Defenders:
|Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey
|Midfielders:
|Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk
|Forwards:
|Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi
Minnesota United team news
Alejandro Bran and Carlos Harvey have returned from Copa América duty, providing a much-needed boost to the midfield.
Striker Teemu Pukki is also back to energize to the Loons’ attack.
However, the continued absence of Tani Oluwaseyi and Dayne St. Clair will be a problem for the team.
Minnesota United possible XI: Irwin; Valentin, Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Padelford; Lod, Trapp, Rosales; Hlongwane, Sang-bin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Irwin
|Defenders:
|Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach
|Midfielders:
|Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Trapp, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores
|Forwards:
|Weah, Dodson, Caldeira, Pukki
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|14/04/24
|Minnesota United 1 - 2 Houston Dynamo
|MLS
|13/07/23
|Houston Dynamo 0 - 3 Minnesota United
|MLS
|24/05/23
|Houston Dynamo 4 - 0 Minnesota United
|US Open Cup
|18/05/23
|Minnesota United 1 - 0 Houston Dynamo
|MLS
|28/08/22
|Minnesota United 2 - 1 Houston Dynamo
|MLS