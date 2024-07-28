Houston Dash vs Tigres Femenil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup game

How to watch the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between Houston Dash and Tigres Femenil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Houston Dash open a two-game set on Sunday when they host Tigres UANL Femenil at Shell Energy Stadium for their second match of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

The hosts kicked off the Summer Cup last week in Missouri against the Kansas City Current. Yuki Nagasato scored for the Dash, but Kansas City claimed three points with a 3-1 triumph at home.

Tigres, meanwhile, opened the Apertura 2024 season with back-to-back victories and are currently tied for first place in the league table. That form carried over to the Summer Cup as they defeated Pachuca 4-2 at home last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston Dash vs Tigres Femenil kick-off time

Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between Houston Dash and Tigres Femenil will be played at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT on Sunday, July 28, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Houston Dash vs Tigres Femenil online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and streamed live on Paramount+ in the US.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash team news

Yuki Nagasato scored for the Dash last time out. This was her first goal with the team.

Olympic gold medal winner Allysha Chapman earned her first minutes on the field last Saturday since returning from maternity leave.

Three players made their Dash and NWSL debut in Kansas City last week. Erin McKinney started in goal, Madison Wolfbauer played the final 20 minutes of the match, and Madison Ayson entered the match in the 84th minute.

Houston Dash predicted XI: McKinney; Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs; Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen; Alozie, Bachmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz, McKinney Defenders: Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Nielsen, Soto, Tarciane Midfielders: Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, van Zanten Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Kizer, Nagasato, Olivieri, Ordonez, Patterson, West

Tigres Femenil team news

The Monterrey-based outfit is one of Mexico's most successful teams, having reached the final game nine times since 2018 and winning six trophies. Tigres held the top spot for 16 of the 17 weeks during the most recent Liga MX Clausura season and reached the semifinals of the liguilla.

Tigres defeated Pachuca 4-2 at home last week. Among the goal scorers was Thembi Kgatlana, who played for the Dash in 2018.

Tigres Femenil predicted XI: Santiago; Espinoza, Flores, Lopez, Seica; Colin, Cruz, Delgado, Ferral; Elizondo, Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santiago Defenders: Espinoza, Flores, Lopez, Seica, Sierra Midfielders: Colin, Cruz, Delgado, Ferral, Hernandez, Ovalle, Rangel, Reyes, Villarreal Forwards: Elizondo, Gonzalez, Kgatlana, Mayor, Montoya, Ramirez, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Results

Date Match Competition 09/20/21 Houston Dash W 5-1 Tigres W Friendly

