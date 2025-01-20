How to watch today's Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) are set to face off against the Charlotte Hornets (10-28) in their first meeting of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Hornets and the Mavericks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Monday, January 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hornets and the Mavericks live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Charlotte Hornets team news & key performers

Offensively, the Hornets have struggled this season, putting up just 107 points per game, the third-lowest average in the league. Despite this, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have been shining stars, each averaging over 20 points per game. Ball, in particular, is having a stellar season, boasting averages of 29.6 points, 7.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Together, he and Miller account for 47% of Charlotte’s total scoring this season, ranking among the league's top-scoring duos.

Miles Bridges provides solid support as the third option, contributing 18 points per game. However, a lack of depth and inconsistent role players has severely hampered the Hornets’ offense. On the defensive side, they are conceding an average of 112.7 points per game, placing them 15th overall. The team also averages 13 offensive rebounds per game while converting 50.4% of their shots from inside the arc.

In terms of injuries, the Hornets are missing Josh Okogie and Grant Williams, while the starting lineup is expected to feature LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams.

Dallas Mavericks team news & key performers

The Mavericks, on the other hand, have been more efficient offensively, averaging 115.4 points per game (10th in the NBA) while pulling down 44.5 rebounds (13th) and recording 25.2 assists (19th). Their 2-point shooting percentage of 54.8% underscores their strength inside the arc. The team relies heavily on Luka Doncic's playmaking and scoring, but with him sidelined due to a left calf strain, other players will need to step up. Doncic, who has been averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, is expected to be re-evaluated at the end of January. Without him, the Mavericks dropped their first game on Christmas Day.

In Dončić’s absence, rim protectors like Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Dwight Powell must solidify the defense, while Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Spencer Dinwiddie shoulder the offensive responsibilities. The anticipated starting five for Dallas includes Irving at point guard, Dinwiddie at shooting guard, Thompson at small forward, with P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II filling the power forward and center roles, respectively.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/10/24 Charlotte Hornets 104-130 Dallas Mavericks NBA 11/06/23 Dallas Mavericks 124-118 Charlotte Hornets NBA 03/26/23 Charlotte Hornets 110-104 Dallas Mavericks NBA 03/25/23 Dallas Mavericks 109-117 Charlotte Hornets NBA 03/20/22 Charlotte Hornets 129-108 Dallas Mavericks NBA

