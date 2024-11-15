+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
CONCACAF Nations League
Estadio Francisco Morazan
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Honduras vs Mexico Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CONCACAF Nations LeagueHondurasMexicoHonduras vs Mexico

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Honduras and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico will take on Honduras in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals at Estadio Francisco Morazan on Friday.

El Tri enter the competition at this conjuncture as one of the four pre-seeded teams, while the hosts made it through to the last eight as runners-up from Group B.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Honduras vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final match between Honduras and Mexico will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Honduras vs Mexico kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 15, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Francisco Morazan

The CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final match between Honduras and Mexico will be played at Estadio Francisco Morazan in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Honduras team news

La H manager Reinaldo Rueda will continue with Denil Maldonado and Luis Vega as the central defensive pair, while the experienced Bryan Acosta will start alongside Kervin Arriaga and Deiby Flores in midfield.

Anthony Lozano will be joined by one of Rubilio Castillo, Jorge Benguche and Jorge Alvarez up front.

Honduras possible XI: Menjivar; Najar, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales; Rivas, Arriaga, Acosta, Rodriguez; Lozano, Benguche.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Fonseca, Menjivar, Licona
Defenders:Maldonado, Santos, Vega, F. Flores, Najar, Garcia, D. Melendez, C. Melendez
Midfielders:Arriaga, Acosta, Rosales, Rodriguez, Lopez, Pineda, D. Flores, Alvarez
Forwards:Rivas, Lozano, Castillo, Benguche, Pinto, Rochez

Mexico team news

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre has left out PSV winger Hirving Lozano and Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez from his squad.

Fulham's Raul Jimenez will lead the attack, supported by Henry Martin, Orbelin Pineda and Cesar Huerta.

Following Andres Guardado's retirement from international football, Luis Romo is in line to join captain Edson Alvarez in the engine room.

Mexico possible XI: Malagon; Sanchez, Vasquez, Montes, Angulo; Alvarez, Romo; Martin, Pineda, Huerta; Jimenez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ochoa, Malagon, Rangel
Defenders:Gallardo, Sanchez, Montes, Angulo, Reyes, Guzman, Orozco, Huesca
Midfielders:Alvarez, Pineda, Romo, Rodriguez, Chavez, Lainez, Herrera, Lira, Gutierrez
Forwards:Jimenez, Martin, Vega, Huerta, Quinones, Martinez, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Honduras and Mexico across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 21, 2023Mexico 2-0 (4-2 pen.) HondurasCONCACAF Nations League
November 17, 2023Honduras 2-0 MexicoCONCACAF Nations League
June 25, 2023Mexico 4-0 HondurasCONCACAF Gold Cup
March 27, 2022Honduras 0-1 MexicoWorld Cup Qualifiers
October 10, 2021Mexico 3-0 HondurasWorld Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

