How to watch today's Honduras vs Mexico Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Honduras and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico will take on Honduras in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals at Estadio Francisco Morazan on Friday.

El Tri enter the competition at this conjuncture as one of the four pre-seeded teams, while the hosts made it through to the last eight as runners-up from Group B.

How to watch Honduras vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final match between Honduras and Mexico will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Honduras vs Mexico kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Estadio Francisco Morazan

The CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final match between Honduras and Mexico will be played at Estadio Francisco Morazan in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Honduras team news

La H manager Reinaldo Rueda will continue with Denil Maldonado and Luis Vega as the central defensive pair, while the experienced Bryan Acosta will start alongside Kervin Arriaga and Deiby Flores in midfield.

Anthony Lozano will be joined by one of Rubilio Castillo, Jorge Benguche and Jorge Alvarez up front.

Honduras possible XI: Menjivar; Najar, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales; Rivas, Arriaga, Acosta, Rodriguez; Lozano, Benguche.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fonseca, Menjivar, Licona Defenders: Maldonado, Santos, Vega, F. Flores, Najar, Garcia, D. Melendez, C. Melendez Midfielders: Arriaga, Acosta, Rosales, Rodriguez, Lopez, Pineda, D. Flores, Alvarez Forwards: Rivas, Lozano, Castillo, Benguche, Pinto, Rochez

Mexico team news

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre has left out PSV winger Hirving Lozano and Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez from his squad.

Fulham's Raul Jimenez will lead the attack, supported by Henry Martin, Orbelin Pineda and Cesar Huerta.

Following Andres Guardado's retirement from international football, Luis Romo is in line to join captain Edson Alvarez in the engine room.

Mexico possible XI: Malagon; Sanchez, Vasquez, Montes, Angulo; Alvarez, Romo; Martin, Pineda, Huerta; Jimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ochoa, Malagon, Rangel Defenders: Gallardo, Sanchez, Montes, Angulo, Reyes, Guzman, Orozco, Huesca Midfielders: Alvarez, Pineda, Romo, Rodriguez, Chavez, Lainez, Herrera, Lira, Gutierrez Forwards: Jimenez, Martin, Vega, Huerta, Quinones, Martinez, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Honduras and Mexico across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 21, 2023 Mexico 2-0 (4-2 pen.) Honduras CONCACAF Nations League November 17, 2023 Honduras 2-0 Mexico CONCACAF Nations League June 25, 2023 Mexico 4-0 Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup March 27, 2022 Honduras 0-1 Mexico World Cup Qualifiers October 10, 2021 Mexico 3-0 Honduras World Cup Qualifiers

