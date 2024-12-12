2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Date, time, how to watch & finalists for best college football player award

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony, including how to watch live.

The Heisman Trophy, widely regarded as the pinnacle of individual honors in college football, has been awarded annually since 1935 to celebrate the nation's most outstanding player. Securing the Heisman is a monumental milestone in a player's career, cementing their legacy in the sport.

In 2023, Jayden Daniels, the star quarterback for LSU, claimed the prestigious Heisman Trophy. Michael Penix Jr., the signal-caller for Washington, finished as the runner-up, while Bo Nix, Oregon's standout quarterback, rounded out the top three.

When is the winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy announced? How do you catch the Heisman Trophy ceremony on TV? How do you stream it live online? Who are the finalists for the Heisman?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 Heisman Trophy award ceremony, including when it is, how to watch it, and more.

When is the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony? Date & start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14 Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm ET Venue: Lincoln Center Location: New York City, New York TV & stream: ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo

The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony will be held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, NY, on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Although the event kicks off at 8 pm, the announcement of the winner will take place later in the hour, adding to the suspense.

Broadcast by ESPN, the hour-long program will feature insights, compelling narratives, and highlight reels showcasing the finalists' paths to this prestigious moment. The broadcast will also include interviews with the players and their families, offering a glimpse into the stories behind their remarkable seasons.

Getty Images Sport

How to watch the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony - TV & live stream

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: ESPN+, Fubo

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will air live on ESPN.

The ceremony can be streamed on Fubo (sign up for a free-trial) and other streaming services that carry ESPN, as well as ESPN+.

Who are the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists?

The Heisman Trophy race this year features four standout finalists: Dillon Gabriel, quarterback for Oregon; Travis Hunter, the versatile wide receiver and defensive back from Colorado; Ashton Jeanty, Boise State’s powerhouse running back; and Cam Ward, the talented quarterback from Miami.

Gabriel showcased his skills under center, throwing for 3,558 yards and connecting on 28 touchdown passes while only being picked off six times this season. Travis Hunter, a true dual-threat, recorded 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver, while also excelling on defense with four interceptions.

Jeanty dominated on the ground, amassing 2,497 rushing yards and crossing the goal line 29 times. Meanwhile, Ward led Miami's offensive charge, throwing for 4,123 yards with an impressive 36 touchdowns, though he also had seven interceptions.

Getty Images Sport

Hunter is a unique talent, widely regarded as one of the best receivers in college football. However, it’s worth noting that only four wide receivers have ever claimed the Heisman Trophy. On the defensive side, he's equally impressive, often called the nation’s top cornerback. Yet, history is not in his favor here either—Charles Woodson remains the only cornerback to have ever won the award.

What sets Hunter apart is his ability to excel as a true two-way player. While players like Woodson occasionally contributed on both sides of the ball, the last time college football saw a genuine two-way star of Hunter's caliber was nearly a century ago, making his performance this season a rarity in the modern era.

How does the Heisman Trophy voting work?

The Heisman Trophy Trust will distribute 928 ballots to select representatives, including 870 media members representing six distinct U.S. regions—Far West, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, South, and Southwest—along with 57 previous Heisman winners and one fan vote facilitated by a corporate sponsor.

These representatives will cast their votes using a three-point system, ranking their top three players who had the most exceptional seasons in college football. The player with the highest cumulative points will be named the Heisman Trophy winner.

Getty Images

Full List of Past Heisman Trophy Winners