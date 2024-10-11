This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch and listen to Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs Boise State Broncos 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch Hawaii vs Boise State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 17 Boise State Broncos (4-1) are set to clash with Mountain West Conference rivals Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3) this Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs Boise State Broncos NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs Boise State Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will take on Boise State Broncos in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT, at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.

DateSaturday, October 12, 2024
Kick-off Time11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT
VenueClarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
LocationHonolulu, Hawaii

How to watch Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs Boise State Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

  • Broadcasters: Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Robert Turbin (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

