How to watch and listen to Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs Boise State Broncos 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Hawaii vs Boise State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 17 Boise State Broncos (4-1) are set to clash with Mountain West Conference rivals Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3) this Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs Boise State Broncos NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs Boise State Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will take on Boise State Broncos in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT, at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex Location Honolulu, Hawaii

How to watch Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs Boise State Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

Broadcasters: Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Robert Turbin (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+