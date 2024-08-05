How to watch and listen to today's Cleveland Guardians vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

A three-game MLB series opener between the Arizona Diamondbacks (60-52) and Cleveland Guardians (67-44) will be on slate for Monday at Progressive Field.

Arizona wrapped up a series with Pittsburgh on Sunday. The D-Backs split the first two games, winning game one (9-8) and game three (5-6) with a 4-2 loss sandwiched in between. They are five games behind division leader Los Angeles and a half-game behind San Diego in the N.L. West standings.

Cleveland, meanwhile, completed a four-game set with Baltimore over the weekend. The Guardians split that series, losing the last game 5-9. They lead the A.L. Central by 4.5 games over Minnesota.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: DBACKS.tv (DBACKS) and Bally Sports Great Lakes (BSGL)

Streaming service: Fubo