How to watch today's Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Summer League game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

Memphis Grizzlies are back in action on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder before they head to Las Vegas for more summer league action on Friday.

The Grizzlies are coming off an exciting 87-85 comeback victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in a Salt Lake City Summer League clash on Tuesday evening at Delta Center in Utah thanks to rookie second-round pick Jaylen Wells' dominant all-around effort and a game-winning floating one-handed jumper at the buzzer.

Meanwhile, OKC's forward tandem, Ousmane Dieng and Dillon Jones, filled up the box score in a 98-75 hammering of Utah Jazz, combining to amass 41 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and seven 3-pointers.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Grizzlies vs Thunder NBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA Summer League matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder is set to take place on July 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date Wednesday, July 10, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Arena Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder live on NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

Memphis Grizzlies

Jayden Wells led the Grizzlies with 27 points, adding six rebounds, three assists and one steal on Tuesday night. Fellow rookie second-round pick Cam Spencer contributed 18 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal. DeJon Jarreau totaled 12 points, eight boards, four assists, two steals and one block.

While he wasn't consistent the entire night, No. 9 overall pick Zach Edey showed flashes of the center he can be for the Grizzlies this season on Monday night in Salt Lake City. He finished with a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 7-of-12 from the field.

In that game, Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Grizzlies with 21 points and five assists while shooting 8-of-14 from the field. Jake LaRavia added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City are without Cason Wallace on the summer league roster, while they will also be unable to call upon their most recent first-round picks in rookie Nikola Topic, who is currently out with a knee injury.

Dillon Jones poured in a game-high 21 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 98-75 win over the Utah Jazz last time out. Ousmane Dieng followed up with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block, while Kyle Kelly posted seven points, eight rebounds and a block.

Head-to-Head