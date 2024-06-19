Gotham FC vs San Diego Wave: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Gotham will take on San Diego Wave in the NWSL at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.
Gotham are fourth in the standings and have their last four matches in a row. They will be confident of picking up a fifth win to climb up the standings. San Diego Wave are winless in their last five games and will need a miracle to get points away from home. They will be desperate for points as they are currently ninth in the standings and will want to avoid falling further down the table.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Gotham FC vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time
|Date:
|June 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7pm ET
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Gotham FC vs San Diego Wave FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Gotham FC team news
Gotham FC have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against San Diego Wave on Wednesday.
Ella Stevens is the team's top scorer in the league this season with five goals. She will once again be the key player in the final third.
Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Bell, Hiatt, Nighswonger, Sonnett; Martin, Sheehan, Lavelle; González, Dunn, Stevens.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger
|Defenders:
|Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López
|Midfielders:
|Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly
|Forwards:
|González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir
San Diego Wave FC team news
San Diego Wave are desperate for more wins in the bag and will be glad that they don't have any fresh injury concerns ahead of this clash.
They will need their goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who has four clean sheets so far, to be alert in goal to keep Gotham out.
San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Lundkvist, Dahlkemper, Girma, McNabb; Colaprico; Jones, Shaw, McCaskill, Sanchez; Morgan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, Beall, Messner
|Defenders:
|Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, Wesley, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal
|Midfielders:
|Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico
|Forwards:
|Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas, Sanchez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|13/05/24
|San Diego Wave 1 - 1 Gotham FC
|NWSL
|16/03/24
|Gotham FC 0 - 1 San Diego Wave
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|20/08/23
|San Diego Wave 2 - 1 Gotham FC
|NWSL
|05/06/23
|Gotham FC 0 - 1 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|20/06/22
|Gotham FC 0 - 3 San Diego Wave
|NWSL