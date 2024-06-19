This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
GOAL

Gotham FC vs San Diego Wave: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham will take on San Diego Wave in the NWSL at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

Gotham are fourth in the standings and have their last four matches in a row. They will be confident of picking up a fifth win to climb up the standings. San Diego Wave are winless in their last five games and will need a miracle to get points away from home. They will be desperate for points as they are currently ninth in the standings and will want to avoid falling further down the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Gotham FC vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time

Date:June 19, 2024
Kick-off time:7pm ET
Venue:Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Gotham FC vs San Diego Wave FC online - TV channels & live streams

NWSL+Watch here

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Gotham FC team news

Gotham FC have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against San Diego Wave on Wednesday.

Ella Stevens is the team's top scorer in the league this season with five goals. She will once again be the key player in the final third.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Bell, Hiatt, Nighswonger, Sonnett; Martin, Sheehan, Lavelle; González, Dunn, Stevens.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger
Defenders:Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López
Midfielders:Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly
Forwards:González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir

San Diego Wave FC team news

San Diego Wave are desperate for more wins in the bag and will be glad that they don't have any fresh injury concerns ahead of this clash.

They will need their goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who has four clean sheets so far, to be alert in goal to keep Gotham out.

San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Lundkvist, Dahlkemper, Girma, McNabb; Colaprico; Jones, Shaw, McCaskill, Sanchez; Morgan.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sheridan, Beall, Messner
Defenders:Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, Wesley, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal
Midfielders:Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico
Forwards:Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
13/05/24San Diego Wave 1 - 1 Gotham FCNWSL
16/03/24Gotham FC 0 - 1 San Diego WaveNWSL Challenge Cup
20/08/23San Diego Wave 2 - 1 Gotham FCNWSL
05/06/23Gotham FC 0 - 1 San Diego WaveNWSL
20/06/22Gotham FC 0 - 3 San Diego WaveNWSL

Useful links

