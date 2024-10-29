How to watch today's Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Warriors vs Pelicans NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans are set to face off at the Chase Center on Tuesday as part of round four in the 2024-25 NBA season. Both squads come into this matchup looking to bounce back from recent losses and regain momentum with a win.

The hosts opened their season strong, notching decisive victories over the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz, but were brought back to reality after a tough 112-104 defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers in Monday's marquee showdown.

Similarly, the visitors kicked off their season with back-to-back wins but stumbled in their latest contest, facing a disappointing loss. Now, both teams will be keen to right the ship and get back on track.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans live on:

National TV : TNT

: Streaming service: MAX

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Golden State Warriors team news & key performers

Steph Curry had to exit the Warriors' recent loss to the Clippers due to an ankle injury, putting the NBA’s all-time three-point leader in doubt for this matchup.

If Curry is unavailable, De'Anthony Melton might be in line for his first start with his new team, though Brandin Podziemski is also a potential option.

New Orleans Pelicans team news & key performers

For the New Orleans Pelicans, guard Dejounte Murray is sidelined after hand surgery, which is expected to keep him out for at least a month. Trey Murphy III will also miss out, though he’s made progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and could return in the coming weeks.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/13/24 Golden State Warriors 109-114 New Orleans Pelicans NBA 01/11/24 Golden State Warriors 105-141 New Orleans Pelicans NBA 10/31/23 New Orleans Pelicans 102-130 Golden State Warriors NBA 07/10/23 Golden State Warriors 86-94 New Orleans Pelicans LVSL 03/29/23 Golden State Warriors 120-109 New Orleans Pelicans NBA

