Gibraltar vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Gibraltar and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gibraltar will take on Scotland in a friendly match ahead of the European Championship at the Algarve Stadium on Monday.

Scotland are winless in their last seven matches across all competitions, including friendlies. They will want to head into the upcoming Euros with a winning momentum as they will be up against Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage.

Gibraltar will be looking to avoid a 13th defeat in a row across all competitions. Their last win was in a friendly against Andorra back in November 2022. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Gibraltar vs Scotland kick-off time

Date: June 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Algarve Stadium

The match will be played at the Algarve Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 12 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Gibraltar vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on FS2 and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Gibraltar team news

Gibraltar have refreshed their squad by calling up six uncapped players, including Chesterfield winger Liam Jessop.

There are no injury concerns within the squad as they prepare to take on Scotland in the friendly.

Gibraltar predicted XI: Coleing; Jolley, Sergeant, Mouelhi, Olivero, J. Chipolina; Walker, Pozo, De Haro, Casciaro; De Barr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coleing, Hankins, López Defenders: Sergeant, Chipolina, Olivero, Jolley, Lopes, Santos, Carrington, Llambias, Ronco Midfielders: Walker, Annesley, Britto, Ronan, De Haro, Ruiz Forwards: Casciaro, De Barr, El Hmidi, Scanlon, Bartolo, Jessop

Scotland team news

After Lyndon Dykes was stretchered off during training on Friday, Scotland manager Steve Clarke might have to add his first-choice striker to an already extensive injury list.

Stuart Armstrong and John Souttar both missed the end of the season with their clubs; uncapped teenager Ben Doak has only recently resumed training at Liverpool following knee surgery, and Ryan Jack has barely featured for Rangers.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; McCrorie, Hendry, Porteous, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour; Forrest, McGinn, Christie; Adams.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Kelly, Clark, Gordon Defenders: Ralston, Robertson, Cooper, Tierney, Hendry, Porteous, Taylor, Patterson Midfielders: McTominay, McGinn, Christie, Gilmour, McLean, Ferguson, McLean Forwards: Adams, Shankland

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2015 Gibraltar 0-6 Scotland Euros March 2015 Scotland 6-1 Gibraltar Euros

