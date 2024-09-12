How to watch today's Germany Women U20 vs Argentina Women U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between Germany and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany and Argentina prepare to face off in a U20 Women's World Cup round of 16 tie at Estadio El Techo on Thursday.

The three-time winners topped Group D despite a 1-0 loss to South Korea in their final group game, while Argentina have made it to the knockouts of the tournament for the first-time ever after finishing as one of the four third-placed teams following a 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany Women U20 vs Argentina Women U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup wound of 16 match between Germany and Argentina will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo, FOX and FS2 (Fox Sports 2).

Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Germany Women U20 vs Argentina Women U20 kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio El Techo

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup round of 16 match between Germany and Argentina will be played at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota, Colombia.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET on Thursday, September 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Germany Women U20 team news

Laura Gloning and Tomke Schneider could return in the XI as the two full-backs, but Germany head coach Kathrin Peter is expected to stick with the 4-3-3 arrangement.

Marie Steiner will continue to lead the line of attack.

Germany Women U20 possible XI: Adamczyk; Gloning, Diehm, Velt, Schneider; Sehitler, Zdebel, Platner; Zicai, Steiner, Baum.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Adamczyk, Beck, Von Schrader Defenders: Hils, Veit, Diehm, Ritter, Axtmann, Schneider Midfielders: Janzen, Zdebel, Szenk, Platner, Sehitler, Ernst, Bender Forwards: Zicai, Steiner, Nachtigall, Baum, Gloning

Argentina Women U20 team news

Kishi Nunez, who scored the winner against Costa Rica, will spearhead the attack.

Meanwhile, Argentina head coach Christian Meloni could be tempted to stick to a winning line-up from last time out, with goalscoring defender Serena Rodriguez and midfielder Sofia Dominguez among the starters.

Argentina Women U20 possible XI: Aprile; Cangaro, Duarte, Rodriguez, Martin; Gimenez, Weiss, Dominguez; Rojo, Nunez, Acuna.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Aprile, Krotter, Siben Defenders: Duarte, Martin, Cangaro, Nigito, Perez, Rodriguez, Romero Midfielders: Weiss, Lombardi, Dominguez, Tesio, Rojo, Gimenez, Fonseca Forwards: Nunez, Altgelt, Acuna

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Germany Women U20 and Argentina Women U20 face each other across all competitions.

