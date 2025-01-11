How to watch today's Georgia vs Oklahoma NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Georgia versus Oklahoma NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Georgia Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1 SEC) aim to keep their impressive 12-game home winning streak intact as they welcome the 17th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (13-2, 0-2 SEC) to Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday.

Both squads have encountered a bumpy start to conference play. The Sooners, new to the SEC this season, have yet to secure a win, while the Bulldogs split their opening two games. Transitioning to the grind of SEC competition has been a challenge for Oklahoma, and while they possess the pedigree to adapt, their early struggles have raised concerns.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgia vs Oklahoma NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Oklahoma Sooners: Date and tip-off time

The Bulldogs and the Sooners will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia.

Date Saturday, January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Stegeman Coliseum Location Athens, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Oklahoma Sooners on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bulldogs and the Sooners on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Georgia Bulldogs vs Oklahoma Sooners play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Georgia Bulldogs team news & key performers

Georgia heads into the matchup following a win over Kentucky and a loss to Ole Miss. Their upcoming slate includes challenging games against Tennessee, Auburn, and Arkansas. The Bulldogs average 80.5 points per game on 48.7% shooting while holding opponents to 64.5 points on 38.6% shooting.

Freshman standout Asa Newell leads Georgia with 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. De'Shayne Montgomery contributes 12.6 points and 2.4 rebounds, while Dakota Leffew is another key scorer in double digits. Silas Demary Jr. adds 4.1 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs shoot 33.9% from beyond the arc and 72.6% from the charity stripe. On defense, they hold opponents to 28.2% from three-point range and dominate the boards with 35.9 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

The Sooners have been shorthanded this season, missing two key players. Head coach Porter Moser recently shared that both Jadon Jones and Jeff Nwankwo are nearing returns and have begun participating in live practice sessions.

Jadon Jones, a transfer from Long Beach State, has been recovering from a preseason back injury, while Jeff Nwankwo, a highly-touted JUCO recruit, has been sidelined with an Achilles tear sustained during the offseason.

Oklahoma dropped consecutive games to Alabama and Texas A&M and faces a tough schedule ahead, including matchups against Texas, South Carolina, and Arkansas. The Sooners are averaging 82.5 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Defensively, they allow 71 points on 43.4% shooting.

Jeremiah Fears leads the way for Oklahoma, contributing 17.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Jalon Moore closely follows with 17.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. Duke Miles also averages double figures, while Kobe Elvis adds 2.2 rebounds per game. The Sooners are shooting 37.6% from three-point range and an impressive 81% from the free-throw line. On defense, they’re limiting opponents to 28.1% shooting from deep and average 30 rebounds per contest.