Yanis Issoufou France U17 2023Getty Images
Abhinav Sharma

France U17 vs Spain U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

England U17

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between France and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France Under-17s and Spain Under-17s will both look to bounce back from losses when they square off in the European Under-17 Championship on Friday evening.

Spain picked up a narrow 2-1 defeat in their opening game against Portugal, while France were brushed aside 4-0 by England in their tournament opener.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France U17 vs Spain U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date:Friday, May 24, 2024
Kick-off time:1:30 pm ET/ 10:30 am PT
Venue:Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium

The UEFA U17 Championship match between France U17 and Spain U17 will be played at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium in Larnaca, Cyprus.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm ET/ 10:30 am PT on Friday, May 24, 2024 in the United States (US).

How to watch France U17 vs Spain U17 online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Team news & squads

France U17 team news

France manager Jose Alcocer could be tempted to shuffle his pack following a heavy defeat in round one, with Iliesse Salhi and Darryl Bakoli both vying for starting positions.

Dijon striker Rayan Messi is also in line for a start, having netted four goals in nine outings for the Under-17 side.

France Under-17s possible XI: Niflore; Salhi, Gadou, Angely, Dienck; Bakola, Sellami, Cabral; Kante, Messi, Sternal

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Niflore, Stawiecki
Defenders:Angely, Bienck, Gadou, Planeix, Salhi, Sissoko, Thebault
Midfielders:Bakola, Bouaddi, Cabral, Sellami
Forwards:Ndjantou, Kante, Kouakou, Meite, Messi, Molebe, Sternal

Spain U17 team news

Spain's first-choice goalie Manu Gonzalez will have to prove his fitness after he was pulled out in the second half against Portugal.

If Gonzalez is unable to recover in time for Friday's clash, the goalkeeping responsibilities will fall on the shoulders of Real Madrid shot-stopper Alvaro Gonzalez.

Spain Under-17s possible XI: A Gonzalez; Fortea, Martinez, Aguado, Navarro; Junyent, Bernal, Hernandez; Yanez, Otorbi, Arnuncio

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:M González, A González
Defenders:Sangaré, Fortea, Navarro, Martínez, Farré, Aguado, Cuenca
Midfielders:Hernández, Junyent, Iago, Bernal, Durán
Forwards:Arnu, Yáñez, Fernández, Oyono, Otorbi, Osazuwa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between France U17 and Spain U17 across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
5/30/23Spain U17 1-3 France U17U17 European Championship
11/12/19Spain U17 1-6 France U17U17 World Championship
10/17/17France U17 1-2 Spain U17U17 World Championship
5/12/17Spain U17 3-1 France U17U17 European Championship
3/25/15France U17 1-1 Spain U17U17 European Championship, Qual.

Useful links

