How to watch today's Faroe Islands vs Denmark 2024 EHF European Women's Handball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream Faroe Islands versus Denmark 2024 EHF European Women's Handball game

Denmark's women's handball team will aim to close out the group stage of the 2024 European Women's Handball Championship with a flawless record when they clash with the Faroe Islands on Tuesday evening.

The Handbolddamerne sit atop Group D with a perfect tally of four points, while their Faroese counterparts occupy third place, having earned just one point.

Denmark have displayed stellar form in the tournament, securing their spot in the main round with back-to-back victories. They comfortably dispatched Croatia 34-26 in their opener before overcoming Switzerland 35-30 in their second outing.

Faroe Islands vs Denmark 2024 EHF European Women's Handball game: Date and tip-off time

The Faroe Islands and Denmark in a highly anticipated 2024 EHF European Women's Handball game on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Date Tuesday, December 3 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue St. Jakobshalle Location Basel, Switzerland

How to watch Faroe Islands vs Denmark 2024 EHF European Women's Handball game on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Faroe Islands and the Denmark live on:

National TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Catch all the action from the Women's Euro Handball 2024 on beIN Sports, with matches aired on beINSports Extra. For viewers in the United States, Fubo is your go-to platform to access beIN Sports.

Faroe Islands team news & key performers

The Faroe Islands fell to a narrow 28-25 defeat against Switzerland in their opener but managed a 17-17 stalemate against Croatia in their second group-stage fixture. Jana Mittun and Turid Arge Samuelsen stood out in the draw, each scoring five goals.

For the Faroese women to keep their hopes alive for progression, a victory against Denmark is non-negotiable. Additionally, they will need Croatia to overcome Switzerland in the group’s other encounter.

Since October last year, the Faroe Islands have recorded three wins, one draw, and six defeats across their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Denmark team news & key performers

In their most recent outing against Switzerland, Emma Friis led the charge for the Handbolddamerne, netting an impressive nine goals, while Andrea Aagot Hansen contributed five, and Helena Elver added four to the tally.

This victory extended Denmark’s winning streak to four matches, with their unbeaten run now spanning six games (W5, D1), a streak that dates back to late October.