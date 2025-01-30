How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Philadelphia Flyers are scheduled to battle with the New York Islanders to open a highly anticipated NHL game on January 30, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

On the penalty kill, the Flyers dominate, finishing 19th with a 78.5% success rate, while the Islanders are far worse, finishing 32nd throughout the league, and having a 68.9% success rate.

The Islanders are excellent at face-offs, winning 55.4% of them, which is the best in the league. The Flyers have a win rate of 50.8%, placing them 15th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders NHL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders will meet in an epic NHL game on January 30, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date January 30, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Samuel Ersson has a record of 15 wins, 8 losses, and 2 ties. He has an average of 2.77 goals allowed per game and a save percentage of .893, along with two shutouts.

The season Ivan Fedotov has a 4-6-3 record, .880 SV%, 3.25 GAA, and no shutouts.

Travis Konecny leads with 58 points, which include 21 goals and 37 assists.

Philadelphia Flyers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nicolas Deslauriers Upper body injury Out Ryan Poehling Upper body injury Out

New York Islanders team news

Ilya Sorokin has a record of 17-14-4, an average of 2.73 goals allowed per game, and a save percentage of .905, plus two shutouts.

Anders Lee is having a great season with 39 points from 22 goals and 17 assists.

Bo Horvat has 38 points including 18 goals and twenty assists.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Noah Dobson Lower body injury Out Ryan Pulock Undisclosed Out

Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders head-to-head record

The Flyers and the Islanders have each won two of their last five games against each other, but the Islanders have won three times overall, giving them a small advantage. In their latest game on the 25th of January 2025, the Islanders won 3-1. This win followed a 5-3 loss against the Flyers on the 17th of January.

The Islanders prevailed in close games, including two 4-3 wins, showing they can beat Philadelphia in tough matches. However, the Flyers also showed their defensive resolve, shutting out the New York Islanders 2-0 on the 27th of September 2024.

Based on their past games, the next match is likely to be a tough contest, as both teams can beat each other anytime. If the Islanders keep performing well on offense, they might have an advantage. However, the Flyers have also proven they can score a lot of goals.

Date Results Jan 25, 2025 Islanders 3-1 Flyers Jan 17, 2025 Flyers 5-3 Islanders Oct 01, 2024 Islanders 4-3 Flyers Sep 27, 2024 Flyers 2-0 Islanders Apr 02, 2024 Islanders 4-3 Flyers

