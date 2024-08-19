How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as puck drop time and team news

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Carolina Hurricanes to open a highly anticipated NHL game on November 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Before this game, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1, and Martin Necas scored two goals in that game.

Philadelphia comes into the game with an overall record of 8-9-2 and a 0-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. When they score at least three goals, the Flyers are 4-5-2.

Carolina, on the other hand, has a great overall record of 13-4 and is still unbeaten in the Metropolitan Division, going 5-0-0. In one-goal games, the Hurricanes are 2–1-0.

Their first meeting this season ended in a 6-4 win for Carolina, with Necas scoring two goals in that game. This will be their second meeting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet in an electrifying NHL game on November 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date November 20, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Ivan Fedotov maintains a 3-3-0 record, and a 3.64 GAA, with a .871 save percentage this season, but no shutouts.

Travis Konecny contributes to the Flyers with twenty-three points, eleven goals, and twelve assists.

Aleksei Kolosov has a .872 save percentage but he has not earned a shutout and his team allows 3.72 goals per game.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Emil Andrae Midbody injury Day-to-Day Samuel Ersson Lower body injury Out

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 9-2-0 record, and a 2.42 GAA, with a .904 save percentage for the Hurricanes, but no shutouts.

Carolina's offense is led by Martin Necas' 30 points, eleven goals, and nineteen assists.

Spencer Martin has one shutout and a 2.79 GA/G including a .891 save percentage.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Seth Jarvis Upper body injury Out Frederik Andersen Lower body injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Hurricanes have won four of those games. The Hurricanes beat the Flyers 6-4 in their most recent game, which happened on November 6, 2024. This showed how strong their offense is. On the other hand, the Flyers only won one game during this stretch, on the 16th of November 2023, when they beat the Hurricanes 3-1 due to strong defense and timely goals. Carolina has been scoring well, including a close 3-2 victory on October 31st, 2023, which makes it look like they can take advantage of Philadelphia's defense flaws. The Flyers need to improve their defense and make the most of power play chances if they want to be successful. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, want to keep their lead by using their fast-paced offense. The Hurricanes will likely come in with swagger, but the Flyers might fight back with a level head.

Date Results Nov 06, 2024 Hurricanes 6-4 Flyers Mar 22, 2024 Hurricanes 3-2 Flyers Nov 29, 2023 Hurricanes 4-1 Flyers Nov 16, 2023 Flyers 3-1 Hurricanes Oct 31, 2023 Hurricanes 3-2 Flyers

