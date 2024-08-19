How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Carolina Hurricanes to open a highly anticipated NHL game on November 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Before this game, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1, and Martin Necas scored two goals in that game.
Philadelphia comes into the game with an overall record of 8-9-2 and a 0-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. When they score at least three goals, the Flyers are 4-5-2.
Carolina, on the other hand, has a great overall record of 13-4 and is still unbeaten in the Metropolitan Division, going 5-0-0. In one-goal games, the Hurricanes are 2–1-0.
Their first meeting this season ended in a 6-4 win for Carolina, with Necas scoring two goals in that game. This will be their second meeting.
Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time
The Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet in an electrifying NHL game on November 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|November 20, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Wells Fargo Center
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes team news
Philadelphia Flyers team news
Ivan Fedotov maintains a 3-3-0 record, and a 3.64 GAA, with a .871 save percentage this season, but no shutouts.
Travis Konecny contributes to the Flyers with twenty-three points, eleven goals, and twelve assists.
Aleksei Kolosov has a .872 save percentage but he has not earned a shutout and his team allows 3.72 goals per game.
Philadelphia Flyers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Emil Andrae
|Midbody injury
|Day-to-Day
|Samuel Ersson
|Lower body injury
|Out
Carolina Hurricanes team news
Pyotr Kochetkov has a 9-2-0 record, and a 2.42 GAA, with a .904 save percentage for the Hurricanes, but no shutouts.
Carolina's offense is led by Martin Necas' 30 points, eleven goals, and nineteen assists.
Spencer Martin has one shutout and a 2.79 GA/G including a .891 save percentage.
Carolina Hurricanes injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Seth Jarvis
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Frederik Andersen
|Lower body injury
|Out
Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record
In their last five meetings, the Hurricanes have won four of those games. The Hurricanes beat the Flyers 6-4 in their most recent game, which happened on November 6, 2024. This showed how strong their offense is. On the other hand, the Flyers only won one game during this stretch, on the 16th of November 2023, when they beat the Hurricanes 3-1 due to strong defense and timely goals. Carolina has been scoring well, including a close 3-2 victory on October 31st, 2023, which makes it look like they can take advantage of Philadelphia's defense flaws. The Flyers need to improve their defense and make the most of power play chances if they want to be successful. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, want to keep their lead by using their fast-paced offense. The Hurricanes will likely come in with swagger, but the Flyers might fight back with a level head.
|Date
|Results
|Nov 06, 2024
|Hurricanes 6-4 Flyers
|Mar 22, 2024
|Hurricanes 3-2 Flyers
|Nov 29, 2023
|Hurricanes 4-1 Flyers
|Nov 16, 2023
|Flyers 3-1 Hurricanes
|Oct 31, 2023
|Hurricanes 3-2 Flyers