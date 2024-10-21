How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Washington Capitals to open a high-voltage NHL battle on October 22, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Washington Capitals are 3-1-0 and the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-3-1.

The Flyers are better at power play than the Capitals. They are ranked 12th in the league with a 22.7% success rate, while the Capitals are only ranked 23rd with a 15.4% success rate.

However, the Flyers have a slightly better win rate (48.4% vs. 46.5% for the Capitals) within the face-off circle than the other team (below average).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Philadelphia Flyers are scheduled to face the Washington Capitals in an electrifying NHL clash on October 22, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date October 22, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Samuel Ersson, a goalie for the Flyers, has a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.99 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .894 save percentage.

Ivan Fedotov has a record of 0-2-0 with a 6.09 GAA as well as an .818 save percentage.

Scott Laughton has four points, including two goals and two assists.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nick Seeler Knee injury Out Ryan Ellis Back injury Out

Washington Capitals team news

Charlie Lindgren, the Capitals' goalie, has a 1-1-0 record, a 3.06 goals-against average, along with a .893 save percentage.

Logan Thompson has a 2-0-0 record, but his defense has been bad, with a 3.41 GAA along with a .877 save percentage.

Dylan Strome has been a big part of Washington's offense. He has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists).

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matt Roy Lower body injury Day-to-Day Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

The next game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals will be an opportunity to improve on their current head-to-head record, which has been 3-2 in favor of the Flyers in their last five meetings. In their most recent matchup, on September 23rd, 2024, the Flyers showed off their offensive power by beating the Capitals 6-2. On April 17, 2024, the Capitals came back from behind to win a close game 2-1. The Flyers have found ways to score in the past, as shown by their 4-3 and 3-1 wins earlier in the 2023–24 season. If the Capitals want to change this, they will need to tighten up their defense and find a way to stop the Flyers' offensive strategies. Based on how both teams are doing right now and how they've performed in the past, this game could have a lot of goals, especially if the Flyers' offense gets going again.

Date Results Sep 23, 2024 Flyers 6-2 Capitals Apr 17, 2024 Capitals 2-1 Flyers Mar 02, 2024 Capitals 5-2 Flyers Dec 15, 2023 Flyers 4-3 Capitals Jan 15, 2023 Flyers 3-1 Capitals

