How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Washington Capitals to open a high-voltage NHL battle on October 22, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.
The Washington Capitals are 3-1-0 and the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-3-1.
The Flyers are better at power play than the Capitals. They are ranked 12th in the league with a 22.7% success rate, while the Capitals are only ranked 23rd with a 15.4% success rate.
However, the Flyers have a slightly better win rate (48.4% vs. 46.5% for the Capitals) within the face-off circle than the other team (below average).
Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time
The Philadelphia Flyers are scheduled to face the Washington Capitals in an electrifying NHL clash on October 22, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|October 22, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Wells Fargo Center
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals team news
Philadelphia Flyers team news
Samuel Ersson, a goalie for the Flyers, has a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.99 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .894 save percentage.
Ivan Fedotov has a record of 0-2-0 with a 6.09 GAA as well as an .818 save percentage.
Scott Laughton has four points, including two goals and two assists.
Philadelphia Flyers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Nick Seeler
|Knee injury
|Out
|Ryan Ellis
|Back injury
|Out
Washington Capitals team news
Charlie Lindgren, the Capitals' goalie, has a 1-1-0 record, a 3.06 goals-against average, along with a .893 save percentage.
Logan Thompson has a 2-0-0 record, but his defense has been bad, with a 3.41 GAA along with a .877 save percentage.
Dylan Strome has been a big part of Washington's offense. He has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists).
Washington Capitals injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Matt Roy
|Lower body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Hip injury
|Out for Season
Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals head-to-head record
The next game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals will be an opportunity to improve on their current head-to-head record, which has been 3-2 in favor of the Flyers in their last five meetings. In their most recent matchup, on September 23rd, 2024, the Flyers showed off their offensive power by beating the Capitals 6-2. On April 17, 2024, the Capitals came back from behind to win a close game 2-1. The Flyers have found ways to score in the past, as shown by their 4-3 and 3-1 wins earlier in the 2023–24 season. If the Capitals want to change this, they will need to tighten up their defense and find a way to stop the Flyers' offensive strategies. Based on how both teams are doing right now and how they've performed in the past, this game could have a lot of goals, especially if the Flyers' offense gets going again.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 23, 2024
|Flyers 6-2 Capitals
|Apr 17, 2024
|Capitals 2-1 Flyers
|Mar 02, 2024
|Capitals 5-2 Flyers
|Dec 15, 2023
|Flyers 4-3 Capitals
|Jan 15, 2023
|Flyers 3-1 Capitals