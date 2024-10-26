How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Montreal Canadiens, including how to watch and team news.

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Montreal Canadiens to start an electrifying NHL clash on October 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Montreal Canadiens are 2-4-1 and have yet to win on the road (0-1-1). The Philadelphia Flyers have a record of 1-5-1 and are having trouble winning at home (0-2-0).

Philadelphia's power play is ranked 10th in the league at 24.1%, while Montreal's is ranked 11th at 23.1%.

The Flyers have been the best at penalty kills, with 89.7%, which ranks third overall. The Canadiens are close behind, with 88%, which ranks fourth.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens: Date and puck-drop time

The Philadelphia Flyers are ready to face the Montreal Canadiens in an epic NHL battle on October 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date October 27, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBCSP, TSN2, RDS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Philadelphia Flyers vs Montreal Canadiens team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Samuel Ersson has a record of 1-2–1 for the Flyers. His goals-against average (GAA) is 3.22 and his save percentage (SV%) is .886, but he has yet to score a shutout.

Ivan Fedotov has had a tough season with a record of 0-3-0, a GAA of 5.35, as well as an SV% of .821, he has also yet to score a shutout.

Matvei Michkov is a bright spot, scoring 3 goals and setting up 4 assists for a total of 7 points.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ryan Ellis Back injury Out

Montreal Canadiens team news

Sam Montembeault has a good 3.16 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage (SV%), with a shutout for the Canadiens. He has a record of 2-3-0.

Cayden Primeau has had a tough season, going 0-1-1 and having a 4.21 GAA as well as an .880 SV%. He is still looking for his first shutout.

Cole Caufield has scored 6 goals and set up 1 assist, giving him 7 points and making him a key scoring threat.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Justin Barron Upper body injury Day-to-Day David Reinbacher Left knee injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens head-to-head record

The Philadelphia Flyers and the Montreal Canadiens have met five times recently, and the Canadiens have won three of those five games. Their most recent meeting, on September 24, 2024, was a comfortable 5-0 win. Before that, the Canadiens beat the Flyers 9–3 on the 10th of April 2024 and again beat the Flyers 4–1 on March 29, 2024. Between these dates, Philadelphia won two games, both by a close 3-2 score. The first win was on the 11th of January 2024, and the second was on the 29th of March 2023. Since Montreal has been very good on offense lately and Philadelphia has been having a tough time at home and overall, Montreal looks like they will keep their winning streak going. But if Philadelphia can use their good penalty kill to their advantage and keep Montreal's leading scorers like Cole Caufield in check, they might be able to keep the game tighter than in recent games.

Date Results Sep 24, 2024 Canadiens 5-0 Flyers Apr 10, 2024 Canadiens 9-3 Flyers Mar 29, 2024 Canadiens 4-1 Flyers Jan 11, 2024 Flyers 3-2 Canadiens Mar 29, 2023 Flyers 3-2 Canadiens

