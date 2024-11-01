How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins, including how to watch and team news.

The Philadelphia Flyers are ready to host the Boston Bruins in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 2, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Philadelphia Flyers have a 4-6-1 record overall and a 2-3-0 record at home. The Boston Bruins, on the other hand, are also 4-6-1 but have had a worse time on the road, with a 1-3-1 record.

The Flyers have a solid 20.5% power play efficiency, which ranks them 15th in the league. The Bruins, on the other hand, are far behind at 14.9% additionally 25th overall.

The Flyers, on the other hand, are much better at killing penalties than the Bruins. They are 87.8% (4th), while the Bruins are only 76% (20th).

Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Boston Bruins in an epic NHL game on November 2, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date November 2, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, NBCSP, NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Samuel Ersson has done a good job, with a record of 4-2-1, a 2.72 goals against average, a save percentage of .897 , and a shutout.

Ivan Fedotov has had a tough time in his starts, getting 0-3-0 with an elevated 5.35 GAA along with a .821 save percentage.

Travis Konecny has 10 points, split evenly between 5 goals and 5 assists.

Philadelphia Flyers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ryan Ellis Back injury Out Cameron York Upper body injury Out

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has had a rough start for the Bruins with a 3-4-1 record, a goals-against average of 3.57, and a save percentage of .884.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 1-2-0 record, a 3.48 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .871.

David Pastrnak manages to lead the team in scoring with 10 points, which comes from six goals and five assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins head-to-head record

Before this game, the Flyers and the Bruins had split their five previous games, with the Flyers winning three of those five. The Flyers beat the Bruins 2-0 on the 30th of October 2024, showing how strong their defense is. Earlier that month, on October 2, the Bruins won easily 4-1. Most of these games have been close. Three of them have been settled by a single goal, and the Flyers won both of them by a score of 3-2 on the 29th of September and 23rd of March 2024. Boston's offensive potential was clear in their high-scoring 6–5 win on March 17, which gave us a hint that they could hit quickly if we gave them a chance. Based on recent games, this one will probably be very close. The Flyers may have a slight edge because they are better at killing penalties and are at home, but the Bruins will depend on their offensive stars to create chances to score in a back-and-forth game.

Date Results Oct 30, 2024 Flyers 2-0 Bruins Oct 02, 2024 Bruins 4-1 Flyers Sep 29, 2024 Flyers 3-2 Bruins Mar 23, 2024 Flyers 3-2 Bruins Mar 17, 2024 Bruins 6-5 Flyers

