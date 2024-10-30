How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the St. Louis Blues, as well aspuck drop time and team news.

The high-voltage NHL clash between the Philadelphia Flyers and the St. Louis Blues is set to take place on October 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. This is a non-conference game.

On the road, the Philadelphia Flyers are 3-6-1, and at home, they are 1-3-0. The Flyers have had a tough time on defense, giving up 40 goals while getting only 28. This has led to a -12 goal difference.

However, the Blues are 5-5 overall and 3-3-0 on the road. They have shown they can win close games—they're 4-2 in games decided by one goal.

Thursday is the first time this season that these two teams will clash with each other.

Philadelphia Flyers vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

Date October 31, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FDSNMW, NBCSP

Streaming service: ESPN+

Philadelphia Flyers vs St. Louis Blues team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Samuel Ersson has a 3-2-1 record, a 3.00 goals-against average, and a .890 save percentage, with one shutout.

Ivan Fedotov has had a tough season. He is 0-3-0 with a 5.35 goals-against average as well as a .821 save percentage. He has also not recorded a win yet.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with ten points (five goals, five assists).

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ryan Ellis Back injury Out Cameron York Upper body injury Out

St. Louis Blues team news

Jordan Binnington has a record of 2–4–0, a goals-against average of 3.12, and a save percentage of .895 for the Blues. He has not yet recorded a shutout.

Joel Hofer has a 3-1-0 record, a 3.39 goals against average, a .903 save rate, and one shutout.

On offense, Jordan Kyrou leads the way for St. Louis with 9 points, with his two goals and seven assists.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Adam Jiricek Knee injury Out Robert Thomas Ankle injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

In their next game, the Flyers and the Blues will try to build on their current head-to-head record, which has given both teams an edge in the competition. In the last five games against each other, the Flyers have won three, including a 5-1 rout in November of 2022 and a 5-2 win in March 2022. In their latest game, in March 2024, the Blues came out on top 2-1, showing that they are up to the task of facing the Flyers. With scoring players such as Travis Konecny for Philadelphia as well as Jordan Kyrou for the Blues, this encounter could be very close. Both teams are eager to show that they are the best based on how they have performed in the past. The Flyers will try to build on their recent wins, while the Blues will try to get better after having mixed results against Philadelphia.

Date Results Mar 05, 2024 Blues 2-1 Flyers Jan 16, 2024 Flyers 4-2 Blues Apr 05, 2023 Blues 4-2 Flyers Nov 09, 2022 Flyers 5-1 Blues Mar 25, 2022 Flyers 5-2 Blues

