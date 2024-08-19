How to watch today’s Philadelphia Flyers vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Colorado Avalanche to start a thrilling NHL clash on November 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Philadelphia Flyers will be looking to make it three wins in a row.

Overall, the Flyers have an 8-8-2 record, but they are 4-4-0 at home. They also have the fourth most penalty minutes in the league, with a total of 10.9 per game.

For the season, the Avalanche are 9-9 overall and 3-3-0 on the road. They perform effectively when they follow the rules; they are 6-3-0 when they take lower penalty minutes compared to their opponents.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will face each other.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche will meet in an exciting NHL game on November 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date November 18, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channels: NHLN, ALT, NBCSP+

Streaming service: ESPN+

Philadelphia Flyers vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

This season Ivan Fedotov has a 3-3-0 record, and 3.64 GAA, along with .871 SV%, but no shutouts.

Travis Konecny contributes to the Flyers with twenty-two points, eleven goals, and eleven assists.

Aleksei Kolosov has a 3.93 GAA, and .863 SV%, with no shutouts.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Samuel Ersson Lower body injury Out Ryan Ellis Back injury Out

Colorado Avalanche team news

Justus Annunen has made more consistent shots with a 5-3-0 record, 2.92 GAA, along with .881 SV%, but no shutouts.

Nathan MacKinnon assists the Avalanche with thirty-three points, seven goals, and twenty-six assists.

Mikko Rantanen has 12 goals, four power-play goals, and fifty-five shots this season.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alexandar Georgiev Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tucker Poolman Head injury Out

Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

The Flyers and the Avalanche have scored consistently in their last five games, indicating a high-scoring game. The Avalanche have won three of their last five games, with a strong 7-4 triumph in January of 2024 and a 6-3 victory in March 2022.

Yet, the Flyers have defeated the odds, including 5-2 in December of 2023 and 5-3 in December 2022. Both sides have shown offensive firepower in recent matches, so this game could rest on goaltending, which neither club has been consistent in this season.

This rivalry has seen both sides trade wins, so expect a competitive game with momentum shifts.

Date Results Jan 20, 2024 Avalanche 7-4 Flyers Dec 10, 2023 Flyers 5-2 Avalanche Dec 14, 2022 Avalanche 3-2 Flyers Dec 06, 2022 Flyers 5-3 Avalanche Mar 26, 2022 Avalanche 6-3 Flyers

