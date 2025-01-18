How to watch today's Florida vs Texas NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida vs Texas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Texas men's basketball team secured its maiden SEC victory on Wednesday, edging past Oklahoma 77-73. However, the road ahead remains arduous as the Longhorns prepare to face the No. 4 Florida Gators this weekend.

The Longhorns (12-5, 1-3) will travel to Gainesville to take on the Gators (15-2, 2-2), who recently turned heads with a dominant 30-point win over Tennessee. Despite their impressive display, Florida stumbled in their most recent outing, narrowly losing 83-82 to a red-hot Missouri squad on Tuesday.

Ranked 35th in KenPom this season, Texas has maintained a balanced approach, placing 43rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 44th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Offensively, they rank 29th nationally in points per game and 23rd in shooting efficiency, complemented by a strong 28th position in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Florida sits sixth in the KenPom rankings, excelling with the nation’s sixth-best adjusted offensive efficiency and 16th-best adjusted defensive efficiency. Their offense is particularly potent, ranking seventh nationally in points per game, while they dominate the boards, leading the country in rebounds per game.

Florida vs Texas: Date and tip-off time

The Gators and the Longhorns will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Location Gainesville, Florida

How to watch Florida vs Texas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gators and the Longhorns on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Florida Gators team news & key performers

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the Gators with 17.8 points per game, also dishing out a team-best 3.8 assists while adding 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. His backcourt partner, Alijah Martin, chips in 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Rounding out the guard trio is Will Richard, who averages 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Alex Condon anchors Florida's interior presence, leading the team with eight rebounds per game and contributing 10.8 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks. Thomas Haugh supports with 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

Tre Johnson has been the driving force for Texas, leading the team with an average of 18.7 points per game. He also contributes 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and one steal per contest. Partnering him in the backcourt is Jordan Pope, who averages 13.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while leading the team with 1.4 steals per game. Julian Larry rounds out the backcourt as the team’s playmaker, averaging four assists alongside 5.6 points per game.

In the paint, Arthur Kaluma commands the frontcourt, leading the team with 7.8 rebounds per game while adding 14.1 points, 2.1 assists, one steal, and 1.1 blocks per contest. He is joined by Kadin Shedrick, who contributes 8.3 points, six rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.