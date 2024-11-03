How to watch Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Calgary Flames are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers to begin a thrilling NHL clash on November 3, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Flames are meeting the Oilers after Blake Coleman had a great game. Coleman scored two goals in the Flames' recent 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils.

As a whole, Calgary is 6-4-1, and in the Pacific Division, they are 2-1-1. The Flames, on the other hand, have had a rough time when they take more penalties compared to their opponents. In those games, they are 1-4-1.

On the other hand, Edmonton is 5-5-1 overall and 0-1-0 against teams in the same division. The Oilers have given up 36 goals and achieved 27; this gives them a -9 goal difference.

This is the second time this season that these two teams will face each other. In their first game, Calgary won 4-1, with Coleman scoring two goals. On Sunday, the two teams will battle each other again.

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 3, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Saddledome, in Calgary, Canada.

Date November 3, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Saddledome Location Calgary, Canada

How to watch Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, SN1

Streaming service: Fubo

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Calgary Flames team news

The Flames' goalie Dan Vladar has been strong, with a 3-2-1 record, a goals-against average of 2.65, a save percentage of .909, and a shutout.

Additionally, Dustin Wolf has made a positive impact with a 3-2-0 mark, and a 3.19 GAA, including a .907 SV%, though he has not yet recorded a shutout.

On offense, Rasmus Andersson has 11 points, which comes from 4 goals and 7 assists.

Calgary Flames injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Samuel Honzek Upper body injury Out

Edmonton Oilers team news

The Oilers' goalie, Stuart Skinner has a 2-4-1 record, and a goals-against average of 3.51, with a save percentage of .872, but he has managed one shutout.

Calvin Pickard has been more stable, with a 3-1-0 performance, a 2.48 goals-against average, and a .897 save percentage, even though he hasn't recorded a shutout.

Leon Draisaitl has 13 points, including 8 goals and 5 assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Connor McDavid Ankle injury Out Evander Kane Abdomen injury Out

Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The Calgary Flames have regularly done better than the Edmonton Oilers in recent games, winning four of the last five. Calgary controlled their most recent match, which they won 4-1 on October 14. They also had similar success in September, achieving 6-1 and 6-3. The Flames' success against Edmonton has been helped by their deep offensive lineup and steady scoring. The Oilers' defense has been weak, as shown by their two six-goal losses in the last few matches. The only time Edmonton won was in April, with a 4–2 score. This shows that they can compete effectively when they get into a flow. The Flames are coming into this game with momentum due to their recent wins, especially Blake Coleman's help, but Edmonton will try to turn matters around and strengthen up defensively to stop Calgary's attack.

Date Results Oct 14, 2024 Flames 4-1 Oilers Sep 24, 2024 Flames 6-1 Oilers Sep 24, 2024 Flames 6-3 Oilers Apr 07, 2024 Oilers 4-2 Flames Feb 25, 2024 Flames 6-3 Oilers

