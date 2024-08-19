How to watch today’s Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL preseason matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets, including how to watch and team news.

The Calgary Flames are set to face off against the Winnipeg Jets to open an electrifying NHL preseason game on October 04, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Calgary Flames have a great overall record of 5-1-1 and an ideal 3-0-0 record at home. The Winnipeg Jets, on the other hand, have a disappointing overall record of 2-2-1 and a terrible 0-1-1 record on the road.

The power play for Calgary is only 17.9% effective, which is ranked 26th. They will be going up against Winnipeg's 18.8% effectiveness, which is ranked 22nd.

When it comes to defence, the Flames are 9th within the league in penalty kill success rate (80.8%), while the Jets are 21st at 77.1%.

Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Calgary Flames will square off against the Winnipeg Jets in an exciting NHL preseason game on October 04, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Saddledome, in Calgary, Canada.

Date October 04, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Saddledome Location Calgary, Canada

How to watch Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN3

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Calgary Flames team news and players to watch

This season, Dan Vladar has had a tough time. He has an 8-9-2 record, a 3.62 GAA, along with a .882 SV%, and he is still looking for his first shutout.

Dustin Wolf has shown potential with an a little better 7-7-1 record, and a 3.16 GAA, along with an .893 SV%, but he still hasn't earned a shutout.

Nazem Kadri leads the team with 75 points, which includes 46 assists.

Calgary Flames injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Martin Pospisil Lower body injury Day-to-Day Jake Bean Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Winnipeg Jets team news and players to watch

Connor Hellebuyck has become the best goalie for the Winnipeg Jets this season, with a great 37-19-4 record, a 2.39 goals against average, a .921 save percentage, and five shutouts.

Kaapo Kahkonen has had a tough season. He has just a 7-24-3 record, a 3.64 GAA, and a .898 SV%, with one shutout.

Neal Pionk has been helpful on offense, scoring one goal and setting up four assists for a total of five points.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ville Heinola Ankle infection Out Logan Stanley Knee injury Out

Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

The upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets should be very exciting, based on their recent head-to-head records. The Jets have won the last two games, November 3, 2024, and the fifth of April 2024, both by scores of 5-2. This may give them more confidence going into this game. But in past games against the Jets, the Flames showed how strong their offense is by beating them by scores of 6-3, 5-3, along with 5-4 earlier this season as well as last year. According to this trend, both teams can score goals. However, the Flames have to improve their defense to counter the Jets' current wins and get this rivalry back on track.

Date Results Oct 03, 2024 Jets 5-2 Flames Apr 05, 2024 Jets 5-2 Flames Feb 20, 2024 Flames 6-3 Jets Oct 12, 2023 Flames 5-3 Jets Oct 03, 2023 Flames 5-4 Jets

