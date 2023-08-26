Flamengo vs Internacional: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Flamengo and Internacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Three-time Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo will look to leapfrog Palmeiras into second place in the Brasileiro standings when they lock horns against 14th-placed Internacional at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday evening.

Flamengo have been trying to catch league leaders Botafogo for some time, but with each passing matchday, it looks like a futile attempt. Although the battle for the Brazil Serie A crown has now turned into a one-sided affair with Botafogo clear at the top by some margin, the Rubro-Negro can switch their focus to fight for second place.

With 35 points from 20 matches, the hosts currently sit third in the Serie A table, two points adrift of runners-up Palmeiras. Jorge Sampaoli's side snapped their two-match winless streak in Serie A last Sunday when they enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Coritiba, thanks to a late winner from Gerson.

Prior to that, they clinched a 1-0 second-leg victory over Gremio in the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil to book their spot in the final with a hefty 3-0 aggregate victory.

Internacional, meanwhile, are in terrible form at the moment and are without a win in their last eight league matches, something they will be eager to change this Saturday.

They currently sit 14th in the league standings, level on 24 points with 13th-placed Corinthians, and just three points above the drop zone.

Eduardo Coudet’s men's woeful domestic form has not hindered their continental exploits as they have already put one foot in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals thanks to a 1-0 victory away in Bolivia against Bolivar in the midweek.

Flamengo vs Internacional kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT Venue: Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho

The Brazil Serie A game between Flamengo and Internacional will be played on August 26, 2023, at Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho, also known as Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Kick-off is scheduled at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT.

How to watch Flamengo vs Internacional online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the United States on Paramount+, Fanatiz, and Vix+. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo has had extra time to recharge for the home encounter thanks to a rare week without any midweek games. Guillermo Varela has sustained a knee injury and will remain sidelined for at least six to eight weeks. David Luiz is still recovering from his injury and will not be part of the squad to face Internacional, while defender Gabriel Nega is out with a knee injury.



Flamengo possible XI: Cunha; Wesley, Bruno, Pereira, Luis; Hugo, Gerson, de Arrascaeta; Pulgar, Barbosa, Henrique.



Position Players Goalkeepers: Cunha, Santos Defenders: Pereira, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, Luiz, Matheuzinho, Wesley Midfielders: Allan, Pulgar, Maia, Jesus, Hugo, de Arrascaeta, Riberio, Gerson Forwards: Everton, Henrique, Barbosa, Araujo, Pedro, Luiz

Internacional team news

First-choice goalkeeper Sergio Rochet is suspended here after receiving a third yellow card on the pitch last time out against Fortaleza and, with that, he will be left out of the next match.

In light of Rochet's absence and John's recent departure, Keiller is set to take the spot in between the sticks for Flamengo, who will also have to make do without the services of Gustavo Campanharo, Lucas Ramos and Romulo.

Internacional possible XI: Keiller; Gomes, Hernandez, Vitao, Pena; Gabriel, Bruno; Dias, Pedro, Mauricio; Adriano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keiller, Anthoni Defenders: Vitao, Hernandez, Moledo, Mercado, Motta, Thauan Lara, Renê, Rangel, Bustos, Fernandes, Gomes Midfielders: Gabriel, Campanharo, Lucas Ramos, Dias, Romulo, de Pena, Aranguiz, Johnny, Baralhas, B. Henrique, Mauricio, Patrick, Estevao, Allison Forwards: Wanderson, Pedro, Barros, Dias, Valencia, Alemão, Lucca, Adriano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/4/23 Internacional 2-1 Flamengo Brazil Serie A 6/10/22 Flamengo 0-0 Internacional Brazil Serie A 12/6/22 Internacional 3-1 Flamengo Brazil Serie A 21/11/21 Internacional 1-2 Flamengo Brazil Serie A 8/8/21 Flamengo 0-4 Internacional Brazil Serie A

