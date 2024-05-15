Flamengo vs Bolivar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Bolivar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will take on Bolivar in the Copa Libertadores group stage at the Maracana on Wednesday.

Bolivar are leading the group standings with 10 points from four matches. They are unbeaten in the tournament and will be confident of picking up a win to extend their lead. Flamengo, on the other hand, are third with just one win so far in the group stage. They will be hoping to climb up the table with two games to go.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Bolivar kick-off time

Date: May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Maracana

The match will be played at the Maracana on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Flamengo vs Bolivar online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bolivar team news

Bolivar will continue to be without the injured Jesus Sagredo for their clash against Flamengo on Wednesday. They have an otherwise fully fit squad ready to go.

Bolivar possible XI: Lampe; Rocha, Orihuela, Quinteros, Bentaberry; Justiniano, Vaca, Saucedo; Savio, Da Costa, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Desabato, Coronado, Mejia Defenders: Orihuela, Quinteros, Bentaberry, Rocha, Ordóñez, Paz, Rocha Rodriguez Midfielders: R. Vaca, H. Vaca, Saavedra, Saucedo, Justiniano, Uzeda, Herrera, Villaroel, Paz, Méndez Forwards: Sávio, Da Costa, Rodríguez, Algarañaz, Chávez, Vaca, Velasquez

Flamengo team news

Bruno Henrique will miss Flamengo's upcoming game against Bolivar due to an injury he picked up in their last game. Erick Pulgar has also been ruled out due to injury whereas Pedro's involvement is doubtful.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Franca, Bruno, Ortiz, Vina; Hugo, Gerson; Araujo, De La Cruz, Allan; Carlinhos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha, Nannetti Defenders: David Luiz, Ayrton Lucas, Matías Viña, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira, Guillermo Varela, Wesley França, Léo Ortiz, Cleiton Santana, Cabone, Ainoa Ricardo Silva Oliveira Midfielders: De Arrascaeta,Bruno, Gerson, Everton, Nicolás de la Cruz, Victor Hugo, Allan, Igor Jesus, Evertton, Wallace Yan de Souza Barreto, Caio Vinicius Garcia Guilhen, Luis Aucélio, Joao Marcos Garcia da Costa, Jean Carlos Da Silva Lima Forwards: Barbosa, Gonçalves, Lorran, Carlinhos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/04/24 Bolivar 2-1 Flamengo CONMEBOL Libertadores 20/03/14 Bolívar 1-0 Flamengo CONMEBOL Libertadores 13/03/14 Flamengo 2-2 Bolívar CONMEBOL Libertadores

Useful links