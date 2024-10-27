How to watch today's Fiorentina vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will seek to return to winning ways in Serie A when they take on Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Having last faced a 1-0 loss to Inter, Ivan Juric's side trail the hosts by three points, while Raffaele Palladino's men are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league following a 6-0 victory over Lecce last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Fiorentina vs Roma kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Roma will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET on Sunday, October 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

The likes of David de Gea, Dodo, Robin Gosens and Moise Kean are in line to be reinstated in the XI.

On the injury front, Albert Gudmundsson, Rolando Mandragora and Marin Pongracic remain sidelined on account of their respective concerns.

Fiorentina possible XI: De Gea; Dodo, Comuzzo, Ranieri, Gosens; Adli, Cataldi, Bove; Colpani, Kouame; Kean.

Position Players Goalkeepers: De Gea, Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli Defenders: Biraghi, Dodo, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Gosens, Moreno, Martinez Quarta, Parisi, Kayode Midfielders: Bove, Colpani, Richardson, Adli, Cataldi Forwards: Sottil, Beltra, Ikone, Kean, Kouame

Roma team news

Stephan El Shaarawy and Alexis Saelemaekers are unlikely to be available for selection due to muscle and ankle injuries, respectively, while Gianluca Mancini could return after recovering from an illness.

Matias Soule and Paulo Dybala will battle for start in attack, with Artem Dovbyk featuring at the tip, while Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Pellegrini should be involved through the middle.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Dybala; Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marin, Ryan, Svilar Defenders: Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fee, Zalewski, Pisilli Forwards: Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, Baldanzi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fiorentina and Roma across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 10, 2024 Fiorentina 2-2 Roma Serie A December 10, 2023 Roma 1-1 Fiorentina Serie A May 27, 2023 Fiorentina 2-1 Roma Serie A January 15, 2023 Roma 2-0 Fiorentina Serie A May 9, 2022 Fiorentina 2-0 Roma Serie A

