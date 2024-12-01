How to watch today's Fiorentina vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Early Serie A title contenders Fiorentina and Inter will face off at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Both sides are coming off unbeaten streaks in Serie A, with the hosts aiming for an eighth straight league win after a 2-0 win at Como last time out, while the defending champions thrashed Verona 5-0 last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Network and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Fiorentina vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Artemio Franchi, Firenze

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Inter will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Fiorentina, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, December 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Viola boss Raffaele Palladino is expected to make many changes after rotating his side for the midweek Conference League against Pafos. Moise Kean, Robin Gosens and David de Gea are in line for recalls.

AC Milan loanee Yacine Adli could make it to the matchday squad after recovering from his knock. Albert Gudmundsson is also likely to be available for selection after spending weeks on the sidelines.

Lucas Martínez Quarta and Amir Richardson are ruled out with muscle and calf injuries, respectively.

Inter team news

An in-form Marcus Thuram is expected to be handed a start over Mehdi Taremi alongside Lautaro Martinez up front.

While Francesco Acerbi and Davide Frattesi could shake off their niggles in time for the weekend tie, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi would still remain without defender Benjamin Pavard and reserve goalkeeper Raffaele Di Gennaro through injury.

