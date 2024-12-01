+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FC Internazionale v Venezia FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Serie A
team-logo
Artemio Franchi, Firenze
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Fiorentina vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AFiorentinaInterFiorentina vs Inter

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Early Serie A title contenders Fiorentina and Inter will face off at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Both sides are coming off unbeaten streaks in Serie A, with the hosts aiming for an eighth straight league win after a 2-0 win at Como last time out, while the defending champions thrashed Verona 5-0 last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Network and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Fiorentina vs Inter kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Artemio Franchi, Firenze

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Inter will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Fiorentina, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, December 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina vs Inter Probable lineups

FiorentinaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestINT
43
D. De Gea
15
P. Comuzzo
21
R. Gosens
2
Dodo
6
L. Ranieri
10
A. Gudmundsson
32
D. Cataldi
29
Y. Adli
23
A. Colpani
4
E. Bove
20
M. Kean
1
Y. Sommer
95
A. Bastoni
6
S. de Vrij
31
Y. Bisseck
20
H. Calhanoglu
22
H. Mkhitaryan
23
N. Barella
36
M. Darmian
32
F. Dimarco
10
L. Martinez
9
M. Thuram

3-5-2

INTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Raffaele Palladino

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Simone Inzaghi

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Fiorentina team news

Viola boss Raffaele Palladino is expected to make many changes after rotating his side for the midweek Conference League against Pafos. Moise Kean, Robin Gosens and David de Gea are in line for recalls.

AC Milan loanee Yacine Adli could make it to the matchday squad after recovering from his knock. Albert Gudmundsson is also likely to be available for selection after spending weeks on the sidelines.

Lucas Martínez Quarta and Amir Richardson are ruled out with muscle and calf injuries, respectively.

Inter team news

An in-form Marcus Thuram is expected to be handed a start over Mehdi Taremi alongside Lautaro Martinez up front.

While Francesco Acerbi and Davide Frattesi could shake off their niggles in time for the weekend tie, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi would still remain without defender Benjamin Pavard and reserve goalkeeper Raffaele Di Gennaro through injury.

Form

FIO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

FIO

Last 5 matches

INT

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

5

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement