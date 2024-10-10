How to watch today's Finland vs Ireland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Finland and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It will be a bottom-of-the-table Nations League clash between Finland and Ireland from Group B2 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides failed to pick up a single victory in the September games and will be desperate for survival when they convene against each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Finland vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Finland and Ireland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fox Soccer Plus and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Finland vs Ireland kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium

The UEFA Nations League match between Finland and Ireland will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki Finland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Thursday, October 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Finland team news

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky will captain the side from goal, with Rennes midfielder Glen Kamara expected to start behind forward Teemu Pukki.

Adam Stahl and Tomas Galvez could be deployed in the two full-back positions, while Fredrik Jensen and Oliver Antman may feature further up on the flanks.

Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Galvez; Peltola, Schuller; Jensen, Kamara, Antman; Pukki.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hradecky, Sinisalo, Joronen Defenders: Ivanov, Hoskonen, Stahl, Tenho, Galvez, Alho, Uronen, Niskanen, Pikkarainen Midfielders: Peltola, Kamara, Schuller, Nissila, Walta, Suhonen Forwards: Antman, Lod, Jensen, Pukki, Keskinen, Pohjanpalo, Kallman

Ireland team news

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has left Matt Doherty, Alan Browne, Callum Robinson, and Jake O'Brien out of his squad this time around.

Moreover, Will Smallbone and Seamus Coleman are out injured, with Festy Ebosele in line to replace Coleman at right-back.

Jack Taylor and Mark McGuinness are introduced from the U21 side, while Mikey Johnston, Jamie McGrath and Finn Azaz have all earned recalls. Stoke City's Tom Cannon has been named on the standby list.

Adam Idah, Evan Ferguson, Troy Parrott and Sammie Szmodics will all compete to start in attack here.

Ireland possible XI: Kelleher; Ebosele, Collins, O'Shea, Brady; Molumby, Cullen, Knight; Ogbene, Idah, Szmodics.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Travers, O'Leary Defenders: Brady, O'Shea, Collins, Omobamidele, Scales, Ebosele, McGuinness Midfielders: Cullen, Knight, Molumby, McGrath, Azaz, Taylor Forwards: Idah, Parrott, Ogbene, Ferguson, Johnston, Szmodics, McAteer

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Finland and Ireland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 14, 2020 Finland 1-0 Ireland UEFA Nations League September 6, 2020 Ireland 0-1 Finland UEFA Nations League August 21, 2002 Finland 0-3 Ireland International Friendly November 15, 2000 Ireland 3-0 Finland International Friendly May 16, 1990 Ireland 1-1 Finland Liam Brady Testimonial

Useful links