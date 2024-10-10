How to watch today's Finland vs Ireland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It will be a bottom-of-the-table Nations League clash between Finland and Ireland from Group B2 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Thursday.
Both sides failed to pick up a single victory in the September games and will be desperate for survival when they convene against each other.
How to watch Finland vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Finland and Ireland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fox Soccer Plus and ViX (with Sling TV).
Finland vs Ireland kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Helsinki Olympic Stadium
The UEFA Nations League match between Finland and Ireland will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki Finland.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Thursday, October 10, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Finland team news
Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky will captain the side from goal, with Rennes midfielder Glen Kamara expected to start behind forward Teemu Pukki.
Adam Stahl and Tomas Galvez could be deployed in the two full-back positions, while Fredrik Jensen and Oliver Antman may feature further up on the flanks.
Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Galvez; Peltola, Schuller; Jensen, Kamara, Antman; Pukki.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hradecky, Sinisalo, Joronen
|Defenders:
|Ivanov, Hoskonen, Stahl, Tenho, Galvez, Alho, Uronen, Niskanen, Pikkarainen
|Midfielders:
|Peltola, Kamara, Schuller, Nissila, Walta, Suhonen
|Forwards:
|Antman, Lod, Jensen, Pukki, Keskinen, Pohjanpalo, Kallman
Ireland team news
Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has left Matt Doherty, Alan Browne, Callum Robinson, and Jake O'Brien out of his squad this time around.
Moreover, Will Smallbone and Seamus Coleman are out injured, with Festy Ebosele in line to replace Coleman at right-back.
Jack Taylor and Mark McGuinness are introduced from the U21 side, while Mikey Johnston, Jamie McGrath and Finn Azaz have all earned recalls. Stoke City's Tom Cannon has been named on the standby list.
Adam Idah, Evan Ferguson, Troy Parrott and Sammie Szmodics will all compete to start in attack here.
Ireland possible XI: Kelleher; Ebosele, Collins, O'Shea, Brady; Molumby, Cullen, Knight; Ogbene, Idah, Szmodics.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kelleher, Travers, O'Leary
|Defenders:
|Brady, O'Shea, Collins, Omobamidele, Scales, Ebosele, McGuinness
|Midfielders:
|Cullen, Knight, Molumby, McGrath, Azaz, Taylor
|Forwards:
|Idah, Parrott, Ogbene, Ferguson, Johnston, Szmodics, McAteer
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Finland and Ireland across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 14, 2020
|Finland 1-0 Ireland
|UEFA Nations League
|September 6, 2020
|Ireland 0-1 Finland
|UEFA Nations League
|August 21, 2002
|Finland 0-3 Ireland
|International Friendly
|November 15, 2000
|Ireland 3-0 Finland
|International Friendly
|May 16, 1990
|Ireland 1-1 Finland
|Liam Brady Testimonial