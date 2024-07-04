FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FC Dallas will take on Portland Timbers in the MLS at the Toyota Stadium on Thursday.
Portland Timbers are fifth in the standings and will be looking to pick up their fourth consecutive victory. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over Minnesota United.
FC Dallas, on the other hand, will be looking to avoid three defeats in a row. They are 11th in the standings with 20 points from 20 games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers kick-off time
|Date:
|July 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Toyota Stadium
The match will be played at the Toyota Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
FC Dallas team news
In the previous outing, Dallas had to contend without Tsiki Ntsabeleng due to illness. Carl Sainte was sidelined with a lower leg problem, Patrickson Delgado with a leg injury, and Jesus Ferreira continued his recovery from a hamstring strain.
Paxton Pomykal will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee issue, Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus are out due to ACL injuries.
Dallas possible XI: Paes; Junqua, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Fraser, Illarramendi; Ansah, Lletget, Kamungo; Musa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Paes, Maurer
|Defenders:
|Tafari, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley
|Midfielders:
|Fraser, Urzua
|Forwards:
|Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Musa, Mulato
Portland Timbers team news
The Timbers will be without Marvin Loria as the veteran midfielder continues his recovery from knee surgery.
Maxime Crepeau and Kamal Miller are on international duty at the Copa America with Canada but Miguel Araujo may be available as Peru exited the tournament in the group phase.
Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, McGraw, Zuparic, Bravo; Chara, Williamson; Moreno, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Muse, Pantemis
|Defenders:
|Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala
|Midfielders:
|Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno
|Forwards:
|Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|12/06/23
|Portland Timbers 1 - 0 Dallas
|MLS
|02/04/23
|Dallas 1 - 1 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|07/08/22
|Portland Timbers 1 - 1 Dallas
|MLS
|20/03/22
|Dallas 4 - 1 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|18/07/21
|Portland Timbers 1 - 0 Dallas
|MLS