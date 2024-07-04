This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas will take on Portland Timbers in the MLS at the Toyota Stadium on Thursday.

Portland Timbers are fifth in the standings and will be looking to pick up their fourth consecutive victory. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over Minnesota United.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, will be looking to avoid three defeats in a row. They are 11th in the standings with 20 points from 20 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Date:July 4, 2024
Kick-off time:8.30 pm ET
Venue:Toyota Stadium

The match will be played at the Toyota Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

In the previous outing, Dallas had to contend without Tsiki Ntsabeleng due to illness. Carl Sainte was sidelined with a lower leg problem, Patrickson Delgado with a leg injury, and Jesus Ferreira continued his recovery from a hamstring strain.

Paxton Pomykal will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee issue, Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus are out due to ACL injuries.

Dallas possible XI: Paes; Junqua, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Fraser, Illarramendi; Ansah, Lletget, Kamungo; Musa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Paes, Maurer
Defenders:Tafari, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley
Midfielders:Fraser, Urzua
Forwards:Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Musa, Mulato

Portland Timbers team news

The Timbers will be without Marvin Loria as the veteran midfielder continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Maxime Crepeau and Kamal Miller are on international duty at the Copa America with Canada but Miguel Araujo may be available as Peru exited the tournament in the group phase.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, McGraw, Zuparic, Bravo; Chara, Williamson; Moreno, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Muse, Pantemis
Defenders:Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala
Midfielders:Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno
Forwards:Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
12/06/23Portland Timbers 1 - 0 DallasMLS
02/04/23Dallas 1 - 1 Portland TimbersMLS
07/08/22Portland Timbers 1 - 1 DallasMLS
20/03/22Dallas 4 - 1 Portland TimbersMLS
18/07/21Portland Timbers 1 - 0 DallasMLS

Useful links

