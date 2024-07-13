FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas will take on LA Galaxy in the MLS at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

FC Dallas are third in the standings and the top three teams are on exactly 43 points. The two teams above them have a game in hand though, and that makes this fixture a must-win clash for the visitors to keep up.

The hosts are struggling down in 11th place, with just two wins in their last five games. They will be desperate to climb up the standings.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: 13 July 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Toyota Stadium

The match will be played at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

Dallas will be without the services of experienced forward Paul Arriola, who is suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season.

The hosts will take to the pitch without Alan Velasco, Jesus Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Patrickson Delgado who are continuing their recovery on the sidelines.

Canadian midfielder Liam Fraser has also been absent for the last three matches since sustaining a hip injury and will not be available for Saturday's game.

Dallas possible XI: Paes; Twumasi, Tafari, Junqua; Arriola, Lletget, Illarramendi, Farfan; Ntsabeleng, Kamungo; Musa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maurer, Carrera, Paes Defenders: Gonzalez, Farfan, Parker, Tafari, Twumasi, Korça, Ibeagha, Junqua, Norris Midfielders: Lletget, Sainté, Illarramendi, Urzua, Pondeca, Kamungo, Sali Forwards: Musa, Sealy, Ntsabeleng, Farrington, Endeley, Ansah, Henry-Scott, Scott

LA Galaxy team news

As for Los Angeles Galaxy, they are still without midfielders Jonathan Perez and Gaston Brugman, who are sidelined with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Argentine defender Julian Aude missed last Monday's 2-1 victory against Minnesota United due to a groin injury, and the 21-year-old remains a major doubt for Saturday's upcoming clash.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Caceres, Yoshida, Nelson; Delgado, Fagundez; Pec, Puig, Paintsil; Joveljic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/05/24 LA Galaxy 3 - 1 Dallas MLS 22/10/23 LA Galaxy 1 - 4 Dallas MLS 05/03/23 Dallas 3 - 1 LA Galaxy MLS 31/07/22 Dallas 1 - 0 LA Galaxy MLS 15/05/22 LA Galaxy 1 - 3 Dallas MLS

Useful links