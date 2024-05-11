FC Dallas vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FC Dallas will take on Austin in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.
Austin are sixth in the standings with 16 points from their first 11 matches this season. They have only lost one out of their last five matches and will be confident of climbing up the standings. Dallas, on the other hand, are 13th in the standings with just two wins so far - they will be desperate for points.
FC Dallas vs Austin FC kick-off time
|Date:
|May 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.30pm ET
|Venue:
|Toyota Stadium
The match will be played at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch FC Dallas vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
FC Dallas team news
Dallas are facing the potential absences of several key players. Sebastian Lletget is questionable due to a minor injury, while Paxton Pomykal will miss the remainder of the season following surgery on his left knee.
Amet Korca is sidelined with a groin issue, Geovane Jesus is still rehabilitating a knee injury, and Alan Velasco is recovering from ACL and MCL tears.
Dallas predicted XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi, Fraser, Delgado, Farfan; Arriola, Kamungo; Musa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Paes, Maurer
|Defenders:
|Tafari, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley
|Midfielders:
|Fraser, Delgado, Urzua, Ntsabeleng
|Forwards:
|Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Ferreira, Musa, Mulato
Austin FC team news
For Austin, Daniel Pereira is unavailable but no other injuries or suspensions have been reported.
Diego Rubio, who leads Austin with three goals, is expected to spearhead the attack once again in Saturday's match.
Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Hines-Ike, Biro; Ring, Valencia; Obrian, Driussi, Rigoni; Rubio
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano
|Defenders:
|Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty
|Midfielders:
|Driussi, Rigoni, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton
|Forwards:
|Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|31/03/24
|Austin 2 - 1 Dallas
|MLS
|27/08/23
|Dallas 1 - 0 Austin
|MLS
|22/06/23
|Austin 3 - 0 Dallas
|MLS
|14/05/23
|Austin 0 - 1 Dallas
|MLS
|24/10/22
|Austin 2 - 1 Dallas
|MLS