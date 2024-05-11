This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FC Dallas vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas will take on Austin in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

Austin are sixth in the standings with 16 points from their first 11 matches this season. They have only lost one out of their last five matches and will be confident of climbing up the standings. Dallas, on the other hand, are 13th in the standings with just two wins so far - they will be desperate for points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Dallas vs Austin FC kick-off time

Date:May 11, 2024
Kick-off time:8.30pm ET
Venue:Toyota Stadium

The match will be played at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

Dallas are facing the potential absences of several key players. Sebastian Lletget is questionable due to a minor injury, while Paxton Pomykal will miss the remainder of the season following surgery on his left knee.

Amet Korca is sidelined with a groin issue, Geovane Jesus is still rehabilitating a knee injury, and Alan Velasco is recovering from ACL and MCL tears.

Dallas predicted XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi, Fraser, Delgado, Farfan; Arriola, Kamungo; Musa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Paes, Maurer
Defenders:Tafari, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley
Midfielders:Fraser, Delgado, Urzua, Ntsabeleng
Forwards:Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Ferreira, Musa, Mulato

Austin FC team news

For Austin, Daniel Pereira is unavailable but no other injuries or suspensions have been reported.

Diego Rubio, who leads Austin with three goals, is expected to spearhead the attack once again in Saturday's match.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Hines-Ike, Biro; Ring, Valencia; Obrian, Driussi, Rigoni; Rubio

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano
Defenders:Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty
Midfielders:Driussi, Rigoni, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton
Forwards:Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
31/03/24Austin 2 - 1 DallasMLS
27/08/23Dallas 1 - 0 AustinMLS
22/06/23Austin 3 - 0 DallasMLS
14/05/23Austin 0 - 1 DallasMLS
24/10/22Austin 2 - 1 DallasMLS

Useful links

