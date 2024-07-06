FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It is first versus second in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer as FC Cincinnati host Inter Miami on Saturday at TQL Stadium.

The Herons remain above Cincinnati by two points in the Supporters' Shield standings thanks to a narrow 2-1 win over Charlotte FC last time out, with the hosts winning 3-2 against DC United.

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Malik Pinto and Nick Hagglund will be sidelined for FC Cincinnati this weekend due to ankle and leg injuries, respectively. Corey Baird missed the previous Cincinnati match with a sore hip, while Matt Miazga is done for the season because of a severe leg injury.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Keller, Robinson, Murphy; Orellano, Nwobodo, Bucha, Yedlin; Acosta; Kelsy, Santos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Foster, Hagglund, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Robinson, Yedlin Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela Forwards: Ordonez, Santos

Inter Miami CF team news

Marcelo Weigandt will be doubtful for the Herons due to a hamstring issue, while Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias are out with ACL injuries.

Star forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will miss this weekend as Argentina and Uruguay are in the quarter-finals of the Copa America, though Matias Rojas should be available after Paraguay were dumped out of the competition in the group stage.

Robert Taylor bagged his fourth of the MLS campaign on Wednesday, with the winner coming courtesy of Benjamin Cremaschi four minutes from the end, his third of the season.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Busquets; Gressel, Cremaschi, Rojas, Taylor; Campana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin, Afonso

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/10/23 Inter Miami CF 0-1 FC Cincinnati MLS 24/08/23 FC Cincinnati 3(4)-3(5) Inter Miami CF US Open Cup 02/04/23 FC Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami CF MLS 31/07/22 Inter Miami CF 4-4 FC Cincinnati MLS 19/03/22 FC Cincinnati 3-1 Inter Miami CF MLS

