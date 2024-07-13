FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will aim to prolong their stay atop Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference table when they welcome Charlotte to the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

Last weekend's 6-1 victory over Inter Miami extended the hosts' winning run to three games, while the Crown faced a 2-1 loss against the same opponents from Florida on July 3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: TQL Stadium

The MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Charlotte will be played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Charlotte will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, and through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

FC Cincy will remain without the injured trio of Nick Hagglund, Matthew Miazga and Malik Pinto, while Obinna Nwobodo is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Gerardo Valenzuela can replace the suspended Nwobodo in midfield, with captain Luciano Acosta aiding Yuya Kubo in attack.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Powell, Robinson, Murphy; Yedlin, Valenzuela, Bucha, Asad; Orellano, Acosta; Kubo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Kann, Louro, Walters Defenders: Powell, Robinson, Halsey, Keller, Murphy, Aghedo, Foster, Yedlin Midfielders: Acosta, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez Forwards: Kubo, Boupendza, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano

Charlotte team news

The visitors will miss Junior Urso through injury, while Patrick Agyemang will serve a one-match ban after seeing red in the Inter Miami loss.

Agyemang's absence could result in Kerwin Vargas leading the three-man frontline, with Iuri Tavares deployed on the left side.

Charlotte possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Bronico, Westwood, Diani; Abada, Vargas, Tavares.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Forbes Midfielders: Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield Forwards: Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Tavera, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between FC Cincinnati and Charlotte across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 30, 2024 Charlotte 1-1 Cincinnati MLS September 23, 2023 Cincinnati 3-0 Charlotte MLS July 8, 2023 Charlotte 2-2 Cincinnati MLS September 3, 2022 Cincinnati 2-0 Charlotte MLS March 26, 2022 Charlotte 2-0 Cincinnati MLS

